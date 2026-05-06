Kesha's Bizarre Confession: Singer Carries Her Placenta Everywhere — and Loses It Mid-Interview on Alex Cooper's Couch

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Kesha may be known for collecting fans' teeth, but she revealed she wears her placenta as jewelry, while simultaneously losing it on Alex Cooper's couch mid-interview. During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday, May 6, the "Die Young" singer, 39, opened about the crowns and headdresses she's made out of teeth, just to realize she misplaced her placenta in her seat.

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Kesha Lost Her Placenta on Alex Cooper's Couch

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Kesha lost her placenta – that she wears as jewelry – on Alex Cooper's couch mid-interview.

"Uh-oh. I lost my placenta on your couch," she told host Alex Cooper, who suggested looking into the crevices of the cushions. Kesha explained the significance of carrying her placenta, which she learned from her mother. "Your placenta supposedly gives you second sight. Helps open your third eye," she recalled. "So, she stuck it in the oven, she put it in a box, and she found it when I was like 21 years old in the basement."

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Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Kesha opened up about wearing her placenta during an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

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Kesha's Mother 'Fought' to Keep Placenta

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Kesha said the placenta is important to her as her mother had to 'fight' to keep it.

The "Blow" singer revealed that the placenta holds significant meaning for her, as her mother had to "fight" to be allowed to keep it. "They tried to take my placenta away from her at the hospital, and she like f------ threw a fit and she fought for it. She fought for that," Kesha told listeners. "So now I carry it around. She put it in the oven, wrapped it up in a box, stuck it in the basement. We found it. Throw it in the blender. Pop it in a necklace. Work. Found it."

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Kesha Travels With the Placenta 'Everywhere'

Source: MEGA Kesha explained that she travels with her placenta because she loves a 'good ritual.'

The "Die Young" hitmaker explained that she traveled with the placenta "everywhere" because she loved a "good ritual." "I just like I love a ritual that reminds me of this like esoteric world I prefer to live in like down here on Earth, boring," she said. "But like when I go up into like with my spirit guides and the whole realm of angels, like that's where I prefer to be. It's kind of fun. It's like the teeth. It just reminds me when I have like a little piece of the people I love."

Kesha Is 'Mostly Celibate'

Source: MEGA Kesha joked that she was 'mostly celibate' except when she's in Italy.