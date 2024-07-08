Celibate Celebrities: 15 Stars Who Went Through Dry Spells
Amber Rose
Speaking on the "Sofia with an F" podcast, Amber Rose shared her thoughts about dating and having s--.
"[Men are] pretty disgusting out here. They’re f------ gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life. I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have s--. It’s so gross. I don’t want it … I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone," the "Surprise Me" singer said.
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield skipped s-- for his role in Martin Scorsese’s Silence.
"I had an incredibly spiritual experience," he admitted in his interview on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. "I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals for myself. I was celibate for six months."
The Hacksaw Ridge star added he had "wild, trippy experiences" while "starving from s-- and food" at the time.
Ben Higgins
Before Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke wed, the pair reportedly accomplished not having pre-marital intercourse. He detailed his abstaining experience during his interview on the "Talking It Out" podcast.
"We both believe in Jesus. That is something that is at the foundation [and] the corner of our life. It is what we try to have everything come out of," said the former Bachelor star. "We also, because of that, do believe that s-- is sacred. We believe it is something very powerful. Something very important to consider and hold dear, to talk about, to express. We also believe it's an awesome thing. It's a gift."
While waiting for it was difficult for Higgins, he revealed their decision forced them to grow stronger in their relationship.
Colton Underwood
Before coming out, Colton Underwood admitted he had no idea how to explain why he was still a virgin when he joined the Bachelor franchise.
"The truth is I was a virgin Bachelor because I was g--, and I didn’t know how to handle it," he told Good Morning America.
Drew Barrymore
After divorcing Will Kopelman in 2016, Drew Barrymore disclosed in her blog that she had not been sexually intimate with someone despite being interested in s--.
“I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn’t been my priority. So I’m not a person who needs s-- and has to go out there and engage with people on that level," part of her post read.
Hilary Duff
In 2006, Hilary Duff spoke about how special it would be not to have s-- before marriage.
"It's harder having a boyfriend who's older because people just assume. But [virginity] is definitely something I like about myself," she told Elle. "It doesn't mean I haven't thought about s--, because everyone I know has had it and you want to fit in."
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson waited until her 2002 wedding to Nick Lachey before giving up her V-card.
“My virginity is something I stand strong in,” she told People at the time. “It’s not always easy. But I do respect it. Virginity can be cool and s---.”
Simpson and Lachey split in 2005 and finalized their divorce a year later.
Jordin Sparks
On Instagram, Jordin Sparks asked her followers if they had "consciously been celibate."
“Why or why not? Did you plan on doing so, life happened & now you’ve recommitted? (Me! 🙋🏽) Do you think you could do it? Why or why not? No shame or judgment here, everyone has their own personal feelings & journey to take," she added.
Sparks, who married Dana Isaiah in 2017, supported people who wanted to practice celibacy when Russell Brand poked fun at the Jonas Brothers at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.
"It's not bad to wear a promise ring," said Sparks. "Not everybody — guy or girl — wants to be a s---."
Julia Fox
In a TikTok video in May, Julia Fox admitted to being celibate for over two years. She shared further details about her decision on Watch What Happens Live.
“I think, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control,” she explained. “It just sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber, who is now expecting his first child with Hailey Bieber, practiced celibacy in the past due to his problems with s--.
"Sometimes people have s-- because they don’t feel good enough," he explained to Vogue. "Because they lack self-worth. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga admitted she was practicing celibacy while enjoying being single in her interview with the Daily Mail.
“I can’t believe I’m saying this -- don’t have s--. I’m single right now and I’ve chosen to be single because I don’t have the time to get to know anybody. So it’s okay not to have s--, it’s okay to get to know people," she stated.
Lenny Kravitz
In 2008, Lenny Kravitz revealed he was celibate for three years as he was waiting for someone he wanted to marry. He shared a similar comment in his May interview with The Guardian, calling the practice "a spiritual thing."
“I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live," he disclosed.
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon has experiences in celibacy before and after welcoming 12 kids. Before marrying Mariah Carey, they decided not to have s-- before the ceremony.
Years later, Cannon made headlines after continuously welcoming his kids with different women. After his eighth child was born, the 43-year-old comedian shared in an episode of his eponymous talk show how the pregnancy news pushed him to practice no s-- again.
"My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre [Tiesi] being pregnant," Cannon said. "That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who's thinking, 'Oh he wasn't celibate,' I was!"
Suki Waterhouse
Before welcoming her child with Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse revealed on "Driven Minds: A Type 7 Podcast" that they had a lengthy bout of celibacy that helped her and her mental health.
“It’s just something about taking away the chaos of receiving attention, having to deal with it and texting people and getting those lurches of excitement. It turned out to be great. I got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself — then I ended up meeting my boyfriend," Waterhouse said in the podcast.
Terry Crews
Terry Crews managed to save his marriage to Rebecca King-Crews by going through a 90-day s-- fast.
"It took us back to those moments. I felt like I was 12 years old again, because s-- had been taken out of the equation and it was all about love again," he informed Entertainment Tonight. "I couldn't believe it. It was the best. At first, I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is gonna be horrible.' It was the best thing that we had ever done."