Celibate Celebrities: 15 Stars Who Went Through Dry Spells

Before Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke wed, the pair reportedly accomplished not having pre-marital intercourse. He detailed his abstaining experience during his interview on the "Talking It Out" podcast.

"We both believe in Jesus. That is something that is at the foundation [and] the corner of our life. It is what we try to have everything come out of," said the former Bachelor star. "We also, because of that, do believe that s-- is sacred. We believe it is something very powerful. Something very important to consider and hold dear, to talk about, to express. We also believe it's an awesome thing. It's a gift."

While waiting for it was difficult for Higgins, he revealed their decision forced them to grow stronger in their relationship.