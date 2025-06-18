Kesha B-----feeds a Man During Orgy in Raunchy New Music Video: Watch
Kesha partied like an "animal" in her wild new music video.
The pop star, 38, stripped down for a raunchy s-- party in "BOY CRAZY," released on Tuesday, June 17.
Kesha sits at a long table of men in a shot reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper painting. Each man portrays a different persona ("Bikers and the dumb bros, daddies and the gym hoes"). She goes topless and jumps on a man's back, stroking his chest as she holds a fishing rod with a pink thong attached. Meanwhile, the men stuff grapes in their mouths, thrust chairs in the air and bang their heads to the pumping track.
The singer sensually peels and eats a banana before splaying out on the table with her bare buttcheeks exposed. She remains topless as she sits in the driver's seat of a car, smoking.
Toward the end of a video, a man mounts Kesha from behind as she places her hands on his nude backside. In the background, an older man moons the camera, his jeans dropped down to his ankles. He later kneels before the pop star as she hoses him off, semi-naked.
"BOY CRAZY" concludes with Kesha wearing an elaborate gold flower crown while b-----feeding one of the guys.
In the chorus, the musician belts out, "I’m obsessive, I’m fixating / I want all the boys lately. Fly me out and entertain me / I’m boy crazy."
In the second verse, she further tantalizes the males before her, singing, "I've been a good girl, now I'm a connoisseur / Many men are on the menu (Eat 'em up like amuse-bouche) / Boys better beware, I'm on a man tear / Driving ninety, they been tryna get me in my underwear."
Fans React to Kesha's 'BOY CRAZY' Music Video
Despite the music video's X-rated content, fans' reactions were overwhelmingly positive.
"Mother is feeding us (literally)," one fan wrote in the comments section about the b-----feeding moment.
"That ending, literally saying she’s mother. She really did this one for pride month," another expressed.
Kesha's Upcoming Tour
Kesha kicks off her T--- Out Tour in West Valley City, Utah, on July 1. She hasn't toured since her 2023 Only Love Tour in North America.
"I remember saying when I began, if I have to tour the world, I'm going to make sure that my shows are a place where people can come be in their sexuality, because growing up as a woman or a girl, questioning my sexuality, I didn't find community in that," she explained to an outlet. "I felt pretty isolated. I decided that actually I might not be the best, I might not be for everybody, but I'm going to be the f---ing best at being myself. And I think that was a beautiful lesson."