The singer sensually peels and eats a banana before splaying out on the table with her bare buttcheeks exposed . She remains topless as she sits in the driver's seat of a car, smoking.

Kesha sits at a long table of men in a shot reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper painting. Each man portrays a different persona ("Bikers and the dumb bros, daddies and the gym hoes"). She goes topless and jumps on a man's back, stroking his chest as she holds a fishing rod with a pink thong attached. Meanwhile, the men stuff grapes in their mouths, thrust chairs in the air and bang their heads to the pumping track.

Toward the end of a video, a man mounts Kesha from behind as she places her hands on his nude backside. In the background, an older man moons the camera, his jeans dropped down to his ankles. He later kneels before the pop star as she hoses him off, semi-naked.

"BOY CRAZY" concludes with Kesha wearing an elaborate gold flower crown while b-----feeding one of the guys.

In the chorus, the musician belts out, "I’m obsessive, I’m fixating / I want all the boys lately. Fly me out and entertain me / I’m boy crazy."

In the second verse, she further tantalizes the males before her, singing, "I've been a good girl, now I'm a connoisseur / Many men are on the menu (Eat 'em up like amuse-bouche) / Boys better beware, I'm on a man tear / Driving ninety, they been tryna get me in my underwear."