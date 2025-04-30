or
Kesha Bares Her Chest in Barely-There Sparkly Bodysuit at Stagecoach: Photos

Source: @kesha/instagram

Kesha didn't cover up much during a surprise appearance at Stagecoach.

By:

April 30 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Kesha is baring it all lately — outfits included.

The "TiK ToK" singer, 38, almost exposed everything at Stagecoach in a sparkly bodysuit that covered her nipples (and not much else).

Source: @kesha/Instagram

The pop star's revealing ensemble cut across her toned stomach in several directions, with the straps intersecting at star pasties placed over her b-----. She paired the sultry one-piece with a matching polka dot trench coat and trousers. The pants featured cutouts at the hips that bared a small tattoo reading "Creepies." She kept her hair long and flowing in loose waves as she mugged for the camera.

Kesha also rocked a crop top made out of belts and sparkly, fringe underwear with ties along the side. She layered the long with a bedazzled blue flannel as she stuck her middle finger up at the camera. As for accessories, the musician opted for extra-large brown sunglasses and denim boots with shimmery fringe details.

Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha came on stage for a surprise performance at Stagecoach.

She captioned an April 29 post of the outfits, "yeeeee hawwwww."

Several of Kesha's celebrity friends hyped her up in the comments section, including Demi Lovato, who wrote, "HOTTTT."

JoJo added, "Hot af excuse meeeeeeeeee!!!!"

Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha is releasing a new album on July 4.

T-Pain brought out Kesha as a surprise guest to perform their new song, "Yippee-ki-yay," at the country music festival. The duo released the track at the end of March, which will appear on her upcoming album, Period, to be released on July 4.

Kesha is dropping the album under her new, independent record label, Kesha Records, that she announced in September 2024. This will be her first project since leaving her longtime label, RCA, and Kemosabe Records. Every song on Period is written and produced by the Grammy Award-winning hitmaker.

"It’s all been up to me, and I love it," she told SiriusXM on Thursday, April 17. "I listen to it all the time. I listen to my own record when I need to pump myself up."

Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha dropped a new song with T-Pain.

Following her 10-year legal battle against her producer Dr. Luke, she wanted to create a safe space for artists.

"We are lucky to have these beautiful artists that are singing and dancing and creating," she said. "They should be protected, and the people around them should be protecting them and making them feel good and empowered."

Kesha alleged that Dr. Luke drugged and raped her twice, as well as threatened her and her family. He countersued her for defamation in 2014, shortly after she filed her lawsuit.

They reached a settlement on June 22, 2023, although the details of the deal were never revealed.

