Kesha Bares Her Chest in Barely-There Sparkly Bodysuit at Stagecoach: Photos

T-Pain brought out Kesha as a surprise guest to perform their new song, "Yippee-ki-yay," at the country music festival. The duo released the track at the end of March, which will appear on her upcoming album, Period, to be released on July 4.

Kesha is dropping the album under her new, independent record label, Kesha Records, that she announced in September 2024. This will be her first project since leaving her longtime label, RCA, and Kemosabe Records. Every song on Period is written and produced by the Grammy Award-winning hitmaker.

"It’s all been up to me, and I love it," she told SiriusXM on Thursday, April 17. "I listen to it all the time. I listen to my own record when I need to pump myself up."