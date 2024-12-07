Home > News > Kesha NEWS Kesha, 37, Shares Sultry Topless Photo After Wearing Daring Leather Ensemble at Spotify Event Source: MEGA Kesha wore jeans, underwear and long blonde extensions in the topless image.

Kesha took it off! On Friday, December 6, the “Tik Tok” singer, 37, shared a steamy topless selfie after shocking fans with her daring look at Spotify's 2024 Wrapped Universe Event.

Source: @kesha/Instagram Kesha shared the sultry photo after shocking fans with her extravagant black leather ensemble at Spotify's 2024 Wrapped Universe Event.

Kesha took to her Instagram Story to share the sultry snap, which featured the musician posing in only jeans, underwear and long blonde extensions. “Watch me getting hotter on your cheap android,” the “Blow” artist captioned the still.

The alluring selfie came after fans were stunned by Kesha’s revealing black leather ensemble for the music streaming service’s bash on Thursday, December 5. Following the party, Kesha posted a picture to show off the gorgeous outfit.

Source: MEGA 'Iconic 😍😍,' one user wrote after seeing her outfit for Spotify's 2024 Wrapped Universe Event.

“Turns out I listen to me the most. Can you blame me?” she wrote, referencing her Spotify Wrapped data. In response, supporters of the blonde beauty couldn’t help but rave about her appearance.

“Iconic 😍😍,” one person said of the all-black look, which included a long patchwork skirt, a matching bra top and a furry hooded jacket. “Mother has taste 🖤,” a second individual endearingly stated, while a third added, “THE F------ SERVE THAT THIS IS WOW!!!!”

Source: MEGA Kesha recently spoke about 'dismantling' the music industry after her legal battle with Dr. Luke.

As OK! previously reported, the celeb’s jaw-dropping appearance came after she got candid about the music industry following her years-long court battle with alleged abuser Dr. Luke. "The music industry should be f------ terrified of me. Because I’m about to make some major moves and shift this s---," she shared in October. "I really want to dismantle it piece by piece and shine light into every corner. I hope my legacy is making sure it never happens to anybody ever again."

The legal woes between Kesha and Dr. Luke began in 2014 when she filed a suit against the music producer, 51, for emotional distress, sexual harassment and assault. He then sued Kesha for defamation. It took until 2023 for the pair to reach a settlement with the suits being dismissed.

Source: @kesha/Instagram 'The music industry should be f------ terrified of me,' Kesha declared in an October interview.

"I’m free, and it feels good," Kesha penned at the time. "I have a reminder in my phone that says: ‘You’re free.’" In June, the star revamped her career by releasing the song "Joyride" and revealed she's working on her sixth album.