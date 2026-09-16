Kevin Costner, 71, Sparks Romance Rumors With 40-Year-Old Lifestyle Coach After 'Affectionate' Outing

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Kevin Costner is raising eyebrows after being spotted with a mystery blonde during a casual grocery run. The 71-year-old actor was photographed alongside 40-year-old lifestyle coach Jennifer Milburn at an Albertsons in Santa Barbara, Calif. The pair appeared relaxed as they walked through the store and picked up groceries together.

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Source: MEGA Kevin Costner was photographed with Jennifer Milburn during a grocery run.

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In the photos, Costner kept things casual in a white polo shirt, matching white pants and sunglasses. Milburn wore a white button-down shirt with denim shorts as she walked beside the actor. The pair were reportedly “extremely affectionate” during the outing, according to Daily Mail, which first published the photos. They were seen picking up steaks, vegetables, grapefruit juice and cereal.

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Who Is Jennifer Milburn?

Source: BLUE DELTA JEANS CO./FACEBOOK Jennifer Milburn is a 40-year-old lifestyle coach from Aspen, Colo.

Milburn is a lifestyle coach from Aspen, Colo., with a background in several different fields. She previously worked as a Delta flight attendant and model and currently works remotely as director of partnerships for The Optimism Company, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her Aspen connection is particularly notable because Costner owns the Dunbar Ranch there. Milburn also previously worked for western retailer Kemo Sabe in Aspen. The recent outing has naturally sparked questions about whether there could be something romantic between the two. However, neither Costner nor Milburn has publicly confirmed a relationship.

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Kevin Costner's Previous Romance Rumors

Source: MEGA Kevin Costner previously denied dating Jewel after romance rumors surfaced in 2023.

The latest speculation comes after Costner was linked to Jewel over the past two years. The pair were spotted spending time together on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands during Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation event in 2023. In April 2024, Jewel addressed the attention surrounding their friendship during an interview with Elle. She described Costner as "a great person,” while calling the “public fascination” surrounding their alleged romance “intense.” The following month, the singer made it clear that she and Costner were not dating. “I found love, and I’m not talking about Kevin’s,” she told People at the time. “I’m so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one.” Costner, who also sparked dating rumors with Jennifer Lopez, addressed the speculation soon afterward. “Jewel and I are friends — we’ve never gone out,” he said on The Howard Stern Show in June 2024. “She’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have."

Jewel Was Reportedly Focused on Her Career

Source: MEGA Jewel said she and Kevin Costner were not a couple in 2024.