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Kevin Costner, 71, Sparks Romance Rumors With 40-Year-Old Lifestyle Coach After 'Affectionate' Outing

kevin costner romance rumors lifestyle coach outing
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner sparked romance rumors after he was seen on a grocery outing with a 40-year-old lifestyle coach.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

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Kevin Costner is raising eyebrows after being spotted with a mystery blonde during a casual grocery run.

The 71-year-old actor was photographed alongside 40-year-old lifestyle coach Jennifer Milburn at an Albertsons in Santa Barbara, Calif. The pair appeared relaxed as they walked through the store and picked up groceries together.

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image of Kevin Costner was photographed with Jennifer Milburn during a grocery run.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner was photographed with Jennifer Milburn during a grocery run.

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In the photos, Costner kept things casual in a white polo shirt, matching white pants and sunglasses. Milburn wore a white button-down shirt with denim shorts as she walked beside the actor.

The pair were reportedly “extremely affectionate” during the outing, according to Daily Mail, which first published the photos. They were seen picking up steaks, vegetables, grapefruit juice and cereal.

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Who Is Jennifer Milburn?

image of Jennifer Milburn is a 40-year-old lifestyle coach from Aspen, Colo.
Source: BLUE DELTA JEANS CO./FACEBOOK

Jennifer Milburn is a 40-year-old lifestyle coach from Aspen, Colo.

Milburn is a lifestyle coach from Aspen, Colo., with a background in several different fields. She previously worked as a Delta flight attendant and model and currently works remotely as director of partnerships for The Optimism Company, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her Aspen connection is particularly notable because Costner owns the Dunbar Ranch there. Milburn also previously worked for western retailer Kemo Sabe in Aspen.

The recent outing has naturally sparked questions about whether there could be something romantic between the two. However, neither Costner nor Milburn has publicly confirmed a relationship.

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Kevin Costner's Previous Romance Rumors

image of Kevin Costner previously denied dating Jewel after romance rumors surfaced in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner previously denied dating Jewel after romance rumors surfaced in 2023.

The latest speculation comes after Costner was linked to Jewel over the past two years.

The pair were spotted spending time together on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands during Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation event in 2023. In April 2024, Jewel addressed the attention surrounding their friendship during an interview with Elle.

She described Costner as "a great person,” while calling the “public fascination” surrounding their alleged romance “intense.”

The following month, the singer made it clear that she and Costner were not dating.

“I found love, and I’m not talking about Kevin’s,” she told People at the time. “I’m so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one.”

Costner, who also sparked dating rumors with Jennifer Lopez, addressed the speculation soon afterward.

“Jewel and I are friends — we’ve never gone out,” he said on The Howard Stern Show in June 2024. “She’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have."

Jewel Was Reportedly Focused on Her Career

image of Jewel said she and Kevin Costner were not a couple in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Jewel said she and Kevin Costner were not a couple in 2024.

In May 2025, an insider claimed Costner had hoped to pursue a relationship with Jewel, but said she was focused on her music career.

"Kevin’s big miscalculation in his ongoing attempts to woo Jewel is his failing to understand that she isn’t done yet, and she’s certainly not in any frame of mind where she would want to be arm candy," a source told a news outlet. “You talk to Jewel for five minutes and it becomes very clear that she still has a lot she wants to do with her music career and writing, and she still longs to win a Grammy after being nominated four times during her heyday."

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