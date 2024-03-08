Kevin Costner Wasn't 'Expecting' to Find Romance With Jewel After Painful Divorce From Ex-Wife: 'A Beautiful Surprise'
Sometimes the best things in life are unexpected!
Kevin Costner is experiencing this famous phrase first hand, as his romance with Jewel continues to heat up in the months after his bitter divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.
"Kevin wasn't expecting to find someone so soon," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding the Yellowstone star's rumored relationship with the "Foolish Games" singer.
Costner's experience with Jewel has been a breathe of fresh air for the award-winning actor, as the Alaska native has a very different approach to life than his materialistic ex-wife, according to the insider.
"Christine was all about having the best of everything, but Jewel isn’t into fancy clothes or jewelry," the confidante confessed.
While Costner's friends are thrilled he's moved on from Baumgartner after she ended their 18-year marriage last year, however, his pals don't want him to rush into something too fast and get his heartbroken once again.
"They would prefer that Kevin takes things slowly, but at the end of the day if he’s happy, they’re happy," the source explained.
While his split from the handbag designer was certainly an adjustment for Costner and their three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13 — The Bodyguard star, 69, remains optimistic for all his life has left to offer.
"As difficult as Kevin's divorce was, it hasn't robbed Kevin of his positive outlook," the insider noted. "He’s back to doing the work he loves and Jewel has been a beautiful surprise."
"He’s even starting to think he might be open to getting married again," the source shared.
Meanwhile, Baumgartner, 60, has also moved on from the couple's marriage of almost two decades, as she's dating financier Josh Connor — who was previously the former spouses' neighbor when they were still together and living under the same roof.
Costner considered Connor a friend of his, so he was quite surprised when Baumgartner moved on with him so soon after filing to legally end their union.
Looking back, however, it seems the unexpected relationship wasn't as much of a shock as he first thought, with a separate source admitting, "Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh," as OK! previously reported.
"Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room," the confidante claimed of Baumgartner and Connor.
While watching his ex-wife move on with someone new might not have been easy for Costner, Baumgartner didn't give him an ounce of pity.
"Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about," the source said. "Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him."
Star spoke to a source about Costner's rumored romance with Jewel.