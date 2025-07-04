Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon Eyeing 'Bull Durham' Sequel, Source Reveals: 'They Both Know They Had All Time Great Chemistry'
Amazon has its sights set on reuniting Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon for a sequel to their iconic 1988 romcom, Bull Durham.
A source told a news outlet the duo may step back into their beloved roles for some spicy on-screen antics nearly three decades after the original.
"Kevin and Susan are incredibly different personalities on every level, but they both know they had all time great chemistry on Bull Durham almost 40 years ago," the insider revealed. "Over the years they have both had talks about doing a sequel or revisiting that world in some way."
Bull Durham was a game-changer, thanks to its writer/director Ron Shelton, who also created hits like White Men Can't Jump and Tin Cup.
The 82-year-old filmmaker recently shared with Cinema Sugar that he remains optimistic about future projects. With a resurgence in nostalgic films, many fans are clamoring for a sequel, but Shelton cites the modern "bureaucracy" in filmmaking as a significant hurdle.
With Amazon now owning the rights to Bull Durham, they're ready to back a follow-up.
"People still revere that original film, but Top Gun: Maverick showed everybody in the business that you can revisit an '80s classic and, if approached carefully, you can top it," the insider explained.
Shelton, eager to collaborate with Costner and Sarandon again, has a busy agenda. The Yellowstone star, 70, and Sarandon, 78, reunited last September at the Better World Fund Gala.
"There's nothing like catching up with an old friend. Great to see you @susansarandon — we've come a long way since our Bull Durham days," Costner shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the two together.
The passion for a sequel is palpable. "Everybody wants it to happen and there have been many story discussions about it over the last several years, there just isn't a script yet," the insider noted.
However, a ticking time bomb looms over the project. If Amazon chooses to pursue a remake featuring new actors, it could jeopardize the chance of bringing back the beloved characters Crash Davis and Annie Savoy.
"There's still time to pull this together before the rights holders inevitably begin planning a dreaded remake," warned the source. "That's the worst case scenario, in fact."
The insider emphasized that fans adore Bull Durham because of the chemistry between Sarandon and Costner.
"You can't just plug two random actors into those roles and expect people to show up," the insider stated.