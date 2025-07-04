Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon Eyeing 'Bull Durham' Sequel, Source Reveals: 'They Both Know They Had All Time Great Chemistry'

Bull Durham was a game-changer, thanks to its writer/director Ron Shelton, who also created hits like White Men Can't Jump and Tin Cup.

The 82-year-old filmmaker recently shared with Cinema Sugar that he remains optimistic about future projects. With a resurgence in nostalgic films, many fans are clamoring for a sequel, but Shelton cites the modern "bureaucracy" in filmmaking as a significant hurdle.

With Amazon now owning the rights to Bull Durham, they're ready to back a follow-up.