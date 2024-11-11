Kevin Costner Says He's Not in a 'Rush' to Watch 'Yellowstone' Premiere After Learning of His Character's Tragic Fate

Earlier this year, Costner rattled Yellowstone fans when it was revealed he wouldn't be returning to the ranch. During the new interview, he made it clear he didn't quit the series.

“Yeah, I didn't really have to leave anything behind. There were the gaps that were there. There was contractual things that would allow for both things to be done, but because both things were contractual, you had to make room for the other thing. There was room, but it was difficult for them to keep their schedule. It seemed to be, it was just too difficult for them to do it. There was the time there, what happened, you can deal with it. But no one, I didn't leave. I didn't quit the show. Okay? I had made a contract to do all three. There was a contract in place to do all three," he declared.

"And within about an eight-month period, two more different kind of contracts were being negotiated. Not at my request, but at their request to try to do things. I accommodated them on those extra two things that changed, things change, and finally when they wanted to change it a third time, because I had my obligations to do, I had 300 people waiting for me, I couldn't help them anymore. I just simply couldn't help them. But I didn't quit the show. There was no, there was just a, you know, everybody has to live up to what they say they're going to do. And it doesn't matter what business you're in," he continued.