'Diva' Kevin Costner and 'Yellowstone' Costar Wes Bentley Had to Be 'Separated' After Heated On-Set Altercation

Tension boiled over between Kevin Costner and Wes Bentley on the set of Yellowstone, with the clash leaving their costar Kelly Reilly in tears. The previously unreported incident between Costner, 70, and his onscreen children, Bentley, 47, and Reilly, 48, was over a script dispute and was revealed by a news outlet on Wednesday, October 8.

Kevin Costner and Wes Bentley Got in On-Set Altercation

Source: MEGA Kevin Costner and Wes Bentley reportedly got into an altercation on the set of 'Yellowstone.'

Costner — who was a star and executive producer of the Paramount Network series before departing — reportedly urged Bentley to improvise the script and “play the moment his way,” ditching director Taylor Sheridan’s version in the process. Bentley refused Costner’s direction, telling him he “signed up for a Taylor Sheridan show, not a Kevin Costner production,” according to the outlet. “Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him,” an eyewitness reported. “No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated.”

Kelly Reilly Was Reportedly Left in Tears

Source: MEGA Kelly Reilly was reportedly in tears after the on-set altercation between Kevin Costner and Wes Bentley.

Production was briefly shut down, while Reilly was left in tears, per the witness. Yellowstone premiered on Paramount in 2018. Production on the first season was considered to have gone smoothly, as Costner was the biggest name attached to the project. As the show grew in popularity, several sources told the outlet that certain cast members began to get fed up with Costner’s “diva-like” behavior.

'Yellowstone' Ended After Season 5

Source: MEGA 'Yellowstone' ended after Season 5.

“The incident with Wes was the line in the sand. Everything was different after that,” a separate source added, who also witnessed Costner’s on-set fight with Bentley. “Everyone loved Wes and so that really made Taylor upset. Kevin and Taylor butted heads from there on out. It got very awkward.” A rep for Bentley commented on the incident to The Hollywood Reporter, calling it a “work related argument during an emotional and physically tough scene” that was “discussed and resolved.”

Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' Departure

Source: MEGA Kevin Costner confirmed he would not be returning for the second half of 'Yellowstone' Season 5.