OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Celeb Couples
COUPLES

Kevin Garnett and His Girlfriend Have 'Regrets' After Cops Called During Heated Domestic Dispute

Photo of Kevin Garnett.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Garnett and his girlfriend, Teare Candelier, were involved in a domestic dispute last month.

By:

May 5 2025, Published 8:46 a.m. ET

Kevin Garnett and his girlfriend, Teare Candelier, wish they let a heated situation defuse before involving police.

The retired NBA star and his lady issued a joint statement roughly one week after Candelier called police at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, amid a domestic dispute at their Los Angeles home.

kevin garnett girlfriend regrets cops called domestic dispute
Source: @therealteare/Instagram

Teare Candelier called police on her boyfriend, Kevin Garnett, last month.

"We deeply regret that a personal disagreement escalated and inappropriately involved authorities," the couple wrote in a joint statement on Sunday, May 4, according to TMZ. "It was never our intention to involve others in a moment that should have remained private."

"Like most couples, we have disagreements, but our commitment to each other remains strong, and we move forward with renewed respect, understanding, and love," their message concluded.

The statement comes after sources informed the news outlet about law enforcement officers arriving at the scene following an intense argument between Garnett and Candelier.

Per insiders, Garnett had already left the residence by the time police arrived, though cops recorded a report anyway.

kevin garnett girlfriend regrets cops called domestic dispute
Source: @therealteare/Instagram

Kevin Garnette moved his girlfriend out of the doorway in order to leave their home.

Things are said to have never gotten physical during the altercation, aside from when the former professional basketball player moved Candelier out of the doorway while trying to remove himself from the situation to avoid escalated conflict.

Candelier reportedly refused medical attention when asked if she needed it.

It’s unclear how long Garnett and Candelier have been a couple.

The famous athlete was previously involved in a legal battle with his ex Necat Akman over custody of their daughter Naya, 5.

MORE ON:
Celeb Couples

kevin garnett girlfriend regrets cops called domestic dispute
Source: MEGA

Kevin Garnett was previously married to Brandi Padilla.

The case was settled in February 2023, with Garnett ordered to pay an undisclosed amount of monthly child support to Akman — who received sole primary and legal physical custody of the little girl, per RadarOnline.com.

Garnett was awarded visitation rights and the agreement could be modified if circumstances ever change in the future.

The Boston Celtics alum was previously married to his ex-wife, Brandi Padilla, who divorced him in 2017 after 14 years of marriage.

The pair share a daughter named Kapri, who appeared to celebrate her high school's prom over the weekend.

kevin garnett girlfriend regrets cops called domestic dispute
Source: @tic_pix/Instagram

Kevin Garnett celebrated his daughter Kapri's prom over the weekend.

Garnett took to his Instagram Story with a photo of him and the teenager — who looked fancy in a black mini dress and heels.

The NBA legend also shares his daughter Kavalli with Padilla. She is about 5 years younger than Kapri, who turns 17 this month.

Kapri impressively stands at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and is a talented volleyball star.

In November 2024, Kapri announced she had verbally committed to the University of Michigan to pursue her athletic and academic careers.

