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Kevin Hart Brutally Roasts 'Sperm Diffuser' Nick Cannon as He Applauds Dad-of-12's 'Potent Swimmers': 'He's Got the Code'

Photo of Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon
Source: MEGA

Kevin Hart brutally roasted his friend Nick Cannon and joked that he had 'potent swimmers.'

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April 29 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

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Kevin Hart didn't hold back as he took aim at Nick Cannon's unusually high fertility.

The comedian, 46, did a rapid-fire roast during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday, April 29, and let it rip when the topic turned to the father-of-12.

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Source: @KillaKreww/X; Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Kevin Hart called Nick Cannon a 'sperm diffuser' in a rapid-fire roast.

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Kevin Hart Roasted Nick Cannon During 'Call Her Daddy' Appearance

Photo of Kevin Hart joked that Nick Cannon had the 'code' after fathering 12 children.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Hart joked that Nick Cannon had the 'code' after fathering 12 children.

"Nick Cannon... uh sperm diffuser. Whose sperm can't get up there? Who don't have potent swimmers? I'll show you," the Ride Along star joked.

"I think he has the code. Like Nick knows," he added, teasing that Cannon, 45, had mastered manipulating the gender of the baby during conception. "You want a girl? Right, left, right, left, left, left, up, down, up, down, bam... There she is. That's a f------ girl, how did you do that? You want a boy? Right, right, right, right, two lefts, down, down, down, up, bam.. It's a f------ boy, how does he do it man? He's got the code."

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Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon Have Longstanding Bromance

Photo of Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon co-hosted the 2023 show 'Celebrity Prank Wars' together.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon co-hosted the 2023 show 'Celebrity Prank Wars' together.

Hart and Cannon have shared a close friendship for years, famously pulling high-budget pranks on each other and their A-list friends during the 2023's Celebrity Prank Wars and costarring on five seasons of Real Husbands of Hollywood from 2013 to 2016.

Hart is known to poke fun at Cannon's large family, which includes 12 children with six different women.

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Nick Cannon Is a Father-of-12

Photo of Nick Cannon is a father of 12 children by six different mothers.
Source: @nickcannon/instagram

Nick Cannon is a father of 12 children by six different mothers.

Cannon started his family with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, in 2011, welcoming their twins.

Apart from their kids, Cannon is a father to 10 other children. He shares three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with LaNisha Cole, one with Bre Tiesi and one with Alyssa Scott.

He also shares a late son with Scott, 32, who passed from cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

Nick Cannon Said Welcoming Children Was Trauma Response

Photo of Nick Cannon admitted having so many children was a response to trauma he faced in his life.
Source: @nickcannon/instagram

Nick Cannon admitted having so many children was a response to trauma he faced in his life.

Though Cannon has no regrets about his large family, he admitted that welcoming children was a "response to trauma" following his 2016 divorce from the "We Belong Together" singer, 57.

"I didn’t get a chance to slow down until I got in therapy. But I was just like, ‘Look, I just got to keep making money. I got to stay hot. I got to stay funny.’ And everything else figured itself out. And I just didn’t do the work," he explained during a September 2025 appearance on "The Breakfast Club" podcast. "So then I looked up with 12 kids later. Wow, I could have did things very differently."

He continued, "I stand firm on all of my decisions because I love all my kids. I love my family infrastructure. But I know it all started from a place of pain and not really healing properly."

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