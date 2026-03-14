NEWS Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Says None of the Mothers of the Actor's Children Communicate With Each Other Source: @hiabbydelarosa/Instagram;MEGA Abby De La Rosa revealed the mothers of Nick Cannon’s children do not communicate with each other. OK! Staff March 14 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a candid interview, Abby De La Rosa discussed the complexities of co-parenting with Nick Cannon, revealing that the six mothers of his children do not communicate with one another. De La Rosa, who shares three children with Cannon, opened up about their non-traditional family dynamic during a recent conversation.

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Source: MEGA Abby De La Rosa opened up about Nick Cannon’s unique family dynamic.

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Cannon, the 45-year-old entertainer, is a father to eleven children with six different women. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell, a son named Legendary with Bre Tiesi, a daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and a daughter Halo with Alyssa Scott. Despite the children spending time together, De La Rosa admitted that the mothers live very separate lives.

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Source: @nickcannon/instagram Abby De La Rosa revealed the mothers of his children do not communicate with each other.

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“As for the mothers… We don’t have any communication with each other,” De La Rosa stated. “We all live very individual lives. So, in a sense, it feels monogamous.” Cannon is the one coordinating playdates among the children, according to De La Rosa. “We agree or we’ll send the nannies to do it,” she added.

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Cannon reportedly rejects labels when it comes to his relationships. De La Rosa recounted a conversation where he expressed, “If you label me, you disable me.”

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Source: @hiabbydelarosa/Instagram Nick Cannon shares eleven children with six different baby mamas.

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In teaching her children about their family structure, De La Rosa emphasizes love. “Daddy loves many people. Daddy has a lot of love to give. That’s just who Daddy is,” she explained, highlighting how they know their siblings' parents.

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Despite the unconventional nature of their relationships, De La Rosa noted that none of the mothers have spoken negatively about their situation. “This is a really beautiful family dynamic,” she said, countering public misconceptions. She believes there is a unique beauty in their arrangement, especially when it comes to the children.

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Source: MEGA Abby De La Rosa said each household lives separate lives.