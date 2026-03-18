Kevin Hart Slams Unrecognizable Wax Figure as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Trolls Him: 'This Is an Attack'
March 18 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
Kevin Hart is not impressed with the new wax figure that debuted at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
"WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people, the comedian, 46, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, March 15, alongside a video of the statue set to the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme music. The figure could be seen with its arm outstretched and donned a leather jacket with a gold chain.
"This is an attack…. Who in the f--- is this??????" he continued. "At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry 🥺😂😂😂😂….. This s--- has to stop…. I demand a redo d--- it!!!!!!!"
'This Is Devin Hart'
The stand-up comedian's post received thousands of comments, including some from a few of his famous friends.
While his Jumanji costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson called the statue "perfect," adding he wouldn't "change a thing," actor Don Cheadle quipped, "Cook. Him. 🔥🔥🔥."
Jameela Jamil also chimed in, writing, "This is the worst one I've ever seen of anyone."
"This is Devin Hart," added Sister, Sister star Marques Houston.
Former The View co-host Star Jones commented, "I swear to God I just said out loud: Who made a wax figure of my friend Jawn Murray? I need to call and congratulate him."
Kevin Hart and The Rock Often Troll Each Other
Johnson and Hart are always playfully picking on each other, as the other week, latter shared a video on Instagram mocking Johnson for taking a food break on set.
In the clip, the Smashing Machine star was seen eating what appeared to be a microwaved meal while in character. "If I don't eat my food, I'm gonna get dizzy," he captioned the post.
"I'm the Rock. Everybody alright?" Hart could be heard saying.
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Terrible' Wax Figure Roasted by Fans: 'That Looks Like If Him and Vin Diesel Had a Baby'
- Feeling Like Himself Again: Kevin Hart Heckles BFF Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson During Press Conference
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pens Emotional Post About Pal Kevin Hart After He Is Seriously Injured
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'I Want to Hate This So Bad'
Johnson, 53, reposted the video recently and wrote, "I want to hate this so bad and punch @kevinhart4real right in his little Keebler elf face, but d----- my jaws hurt from belly laughing at his commentary."
He added, "btw, we have less than 3 minutes between takes, so that’s why I use a shovel size spoon to devour my food Can a working man just eat in peace? Paybacks a b----, Kev 😉."
The pair has a history of roasting each other over the years, with the two having a notable bond.
In September 2019, Johnson responded publicly to Hart being seriously injured in a car accident, writing, "Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong."
Alongside the message, the Red Notice star shared a photo of the two riding camels on the set of their film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.