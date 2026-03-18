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Kevin Hart Slams Unrecognizable Wax Figure as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Trolls Him: 'This Is an Attack'

composite photo of kevin hart, his wax figure and dwayne 'the rock' johnson
Source: mega; @kevinhart4real/instagram

The comedian's 'Jumanji' costar called the statue 'perfect.'

March 18 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

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Kevin Hart is not impressed with the new wax figure that debuted at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

"WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people, the comedian, 46, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, March 15, alongside a video of the statue set to the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme music. The figure could be seen with its arm outstretched and donned a leather jacket with a gold chain.

"This is an attack…. Who in the f--- is this??????" he continued. "At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry 🥺😂😂😂😂….. This s--- has to stop…. I demand a redo d--- it!!!!!!!"

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Source: @kevinhart4real/instagram

Kevin Hart roasted his wax figure.

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'This Is Devin Hart'

image of A few celebrities weighed in on the statue.
Source: mega

A few celebrities weighed in on the statue.

The stand-up comedian's post received thousands of comments, including some from a few of his famous friends.

While his Jumanji costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson called the statue "perfect," adding he wouldn't "change a thing," actor Don Cheadle quipped, "Cook. Him. 🔥🔥🔥."

Jameela Jamil also chimed in, writing, "This is the worst one I've ever seen of anyone."

"This is Devin Hart," added Sister, Sister star Marques Houston.

Former The View co-host Star Jones commented, "I swear to God I just said out loud: Who made a wax figure of my friend Jawn Murray? I need to call and congratulate him."

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Kevin Hart and The Rock Often Troll Each Other

image of Kevin Hart roasted Dwayne Johnson for eating on set.
Source: @therock/instagram

Kevin Hart roasted Dwayne Johnson for eating on set.

Johnson and Hart are always playfully picking on each other, as the other week, latter shared a video on Instagram mocking Johnson for taking a food break on set.

In the clip, the Smashing Machine star was seen eating what appeared to be a microwaved meal while in character. "If I don't eat my food, I'm gonna get dizzy," he captioned the post.

"I'm the Rock. Everybody alright?" Hart could be heard saying.

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'I Want to Hate This So Bad'

image of The men have been joking around for years.
Source: mega

The men have been joking around for years.

Johnson, 53, reposted the video recently and wrote, "I want to hate this so bad and punch @kevinhart4real right in his little Keebler elf face, but d----- my jaws hurt from belly laughing at his commentary."

He added, "btw, we have less than 3 minutes between takes, so that’s why I use a shovel size spoon to devour my food 🪏 Can a working man just eat in peace? Paybacks a b----, Kev 😉."

image of The two are often cited as best friends.
Source: mega

The two are often cited as best friends.

The pair has a history of roasting each other over the years, with the two having a notable bond.

In September 2019, Johnson responded publicly to Hart being seriously injured in a car accident, writing, "Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong."

Alongside the message, the Red Notice star shared a photo of the two riding camels on the set of their film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

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