Kevin Hart Slams Unrecognizable Wax Figure as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Trolls Him: 'This Is an Attack'

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Kevin Hart is not impressed with the new wax figure that debuted at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. "WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people, the comedian, 46, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, March 15, alongside a video of the statue set to the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme music. The figure could be seen with its arm outstretched and donned a leather jacket with a gold chain. "This is an attack…. Who in the f--- is this??????" he continued. "At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry 🥺😂😂😂😂….. This s--- has to stop…. I demand a redo d--- it!!!!!!!"

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'This Is Devin Hart'

Source: mega A few celebrities weighed in on the statue.

The stand-up comedian's post received thousands of comments, including some from a few of his famous friends. While his Jumanji costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson called the statue "perfect," adding he wouldn't "change a thing," actor Don Cheadle quipped, "Cook. Him. 🔥🔥🔥." Jameela Jamil also chimed in, writing, "This is the worst one I've ever seen of anyone." "This is Devin Hart," added Sister, Sister star Marques Houston. Former The View co-host Star Jones commented, "I swear to God I just said out loud: Who made a wax figure of my friend Jawn Murray? I need to call and congratulate him."

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Kevin Hart and The Rock Often Troll Each Other

Source: @therock/instagram Kevin Hart roasted Dwayne Johnson for eating on set.

Johnson and Hart are always playfully picking on each other, as the other week, latter shared a video on Instagram mocking Johnson for taking a food break on set. In the clip, the Smashing Machine star was seen eating what appeared to be a microwaved meal while in character. "If I don't eat my food, I'm gonna get dizzy," he captioned the post. "I'm the Rock. Everybody alright?" Hart could be heard saying.

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'I Want to Hate This So Bad'

Source: mega The men have been joking around for years.

Johnson, 53, reposted the video recently and wrote, "I want to hate this so bad and punch @kevinhart4real right in his little Keebler elf face, but d----- my jaws hurt from belly laughing at his commentary." He added, "btw, we have less than 3 minutes between takes, so that’s why I use a shovel size spoon to devour my food 🪏 Can a working man just eat in peace? Paybacks a b----, Kev 😉."

Source: mega The two are often cited as best friends.