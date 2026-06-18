Kevin Hart Admits He 'Almost' Spent Time in Eagles Stadium Jail After His 'Rowdy' Behavior at NFL Game 'Warranted a Time Out'
June 18 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
Kevin Hart confessed his "rowdy" behavior nearly landed him behind bars at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field.
"I never went down there and had to stay, but there have been moments where my behavior … ," Hart, 46, said during an appearance on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast on Thursday, June 18.
Kevin Hart Admitted His Behavior 'Warranted a Time Out'
Kelce, 34, finished his sentence, adding, "Warranted a time out?"
The Think Like a Man actor agreed with the mom-of-four and elaborated, "Just like, 'Hey, we want you to come down here and talk to us,' and there was, like several threats after."
"But I mean, look, that’s in my younger years. That’s when I was young and crazy right?" he continued. "You know, cause we’re being honest, ever since I became this well-manicured version of myself, I haven’t been down there. I don’t go down there no more.”
Kevin Hart Was 'Almost' Thrown in Jail
"They almost threw me in jail," Hart admitted.
The conversation kicked off after Kelce asked Hart what the “best part” of being an Eagles fan was, which the comedian quickly answered, “the reputation.”
"Whether we are or we aren’t, the fact that the idea is out there of how crazy Philadelphia fans are," Hart replied. "There’s a crazy stigma attached to us that makes other fans, when they step into our stadium, just a little timid."
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Kevin Hart Is Against His Children Dating Dallas Cowboy Fans
The blonde beauty is married to Jason Kelce, who famously played for the Philadelphia football team for more than a decade.
The conversation also turned to their children, with the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host revealing a fan had asked how she would feel if one of her four daughters dated a Dallas Cowboys fan when they were older.
Kylie Kelce and Kevin Hart Joked About 'Disowning' Their Kids
"I said that I actually couldn't fathom that. That I think that I've raised them better, that I've raised them right," she recounted. "And that when they start dating that they would know better than to date a Dallas fan."
Hart said whoever asked that question should "be put in jail," adding, "I mean I'll be honest with you. I think you've got to disown your kids."
"My kids know the expression 'F--- the Cowboys for life,'" the comedian confessed. "Yeah, they're good kids."