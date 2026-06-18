Kevin Hart Admits He 'Almost' Spent Time in Eagles Stadium Jail After His 'Rowdy' Behavior at NFL Game 'Warranted a Time Out'

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Kevin Hart confessed his "rowdy" behavior nearly landed him behind bars at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field. "I never went down there and had to stay, but there have been moments where my behavior … ," Hart, 46, said during an appearance on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast on Thursday, June 18.

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Source: Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce Podcast/YouTube Kevin Hart spoke about being a Philadelphia Eagles fan with Kylie Kelce.

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Kevin Hart Admitted His Behavior 'Warranted a Time Out'

Source: Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce Podcast/YouTube Kevin Hart admitted his behavior in the past during Eagles games may have 'warranted a time out.'

Kelce, 34, finished his sentence, adding, "Warranted a time out?" The Think Like a Man actor agreed with the mom-of-four and elaborated, "Just like, 'Hey, we want you to come down here and talk to us,' and there was, like several threats after." "But I mean, look, that’s in my younger years. That’s when I was young and crazy right?" he continued. "You know, cause we’re being honest, ever since I became this well-manicured version of myself, I haven’t been down there. I don’t go down there no more.”

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Kevin Hart Was 'Almost' Thrown in Jail

Source: Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce Podcast/YouTube Kevin Hart is a proud Philadelphia Eagles fan despite almost being thrown in 'jail' during a game.

"They almost threw me in jail," Hart admitted. The conversation kicked off after Kelce asked Hart what the “best part” of being an Eagles fan was, which the comedian quickly answered, “the reputation.” "Whether we are or we aren’t, the fact that the idea is out there of how crazy Philadelphia fans are," Hart replied. "There’s a crazy stigma attached to us that makes other fans, when they step into our stadium, just a little timid."

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Kevin Hart Is Against His Children Dating Dallas Cowboy Fans

Source: Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce Podcast/YouTube Kylie Kelce is known for being married to retired Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce.

The blonde beauty is married to Jason Kelce, who famously played for the Philadelphia football team for more than a decade. The conversation also turned to their children, with the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host revealing a fan had asked how she would feel if one of her four daughters dated a Dallas Cowboys fan when they were older.

Kylie Kelce and Kevin Hart Joked About 'Disowning' Their Kids

Source: Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce Podcast/YouTube Kylie Kelce hoped her children would 'know better' than to date a Dallas Cowboys fan.