Kevin Spacey Sets the Record Straight: 'I’m Not Homeless'

Kevin Spacey wants to clarify his living situation after recent headlines suggested he is homeless. In an interview with The Telegraph, the actor disclosed that he has been "living in hotels" and "living in Airbnbs" while navigating life after facing accusations of sexual misconduct from over a dozen men. Spacey has endured two trials: one in London in 2023 that led to a not guilty verdict, and another in 2022 brought by actor Anthony Rapp, which ended in a not liable ruling.

Source: MEGA Kevin Spacey denied rumors that he is homeless.

He told the outlet, "I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home." However, on Sunday, November 23, Spacey took to his official Instagram account to address claims regarding his homeless status.

Source: @kevinspacey/Instagram The actor said he has been staying in hotels and Airbnbs while working.

"I feel the need to respond," he stated in a video. "Not to the press, but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days offering me a place to stay, or have just asked if I'm okay. And to all of you, let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity, full stop."

The two-time Oscar winner expressed that stating he is "homeless in the colloquial sense" would be misleading. Spacey acknowledged the journalist from The Telegraph who conducted the interview, Mick Brown, while criticizing the publication for what he called a misleading headline meant to attract clicks. "I've been working nearly non-stop this entire year, and for that I have so much to be grateful for," Spacey noted. He expressed empathy for those genuinely facing homelessness or financial hardship, emphasizing, "my heart goes out to them."

Source: MEGA The star criticized headlines that misrepresented his comments.

He concluded, "But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was. … Thank you for just paying attention for a few minutes, and for indulging me, and for all the kindness that you've shown me."

Source: MEGA Kevin Spacey thanked fans who reached out with concern.

In the initial interview, Spacey shared that his Baltimore condo is being auctioned off, and he described his financial situation as "not great" since the first allegations arose in 2017. "The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical,” he shared, adding, “I've had very little coming in and everything going out."

Spacey has also faced legal issues surrounding the sale of his condo. In August 2024, Sam Asgari, the buyer of the $3.24 million property, accused Spacey of refusing to vacate. Spacey countered this by accusing Asgari of "bullying and threatening" him and filed legal papers to void the sale.