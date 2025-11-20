Kevin Spacey Is Homeless: Actor Says He's 'Living in Hotels' After Sexual Assault Allegations Destroyed His Hollywood Career

Article continues below advertisement

From House of Cards to no home at all — Kevin Spacey is still feeling the effects of his Hollywood downfall. The famed actor, whose career was tampered by several sexual assault allegations surfacing at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017, opened up about being homeless in a new interview with The Telegraph published on Wednesday, November 19. Spacey revealed he has no permanent residence and has been "living in hotels" roughly eight years after the two-time Oscar winner was ostracized from the movie and television industries.

Source: MEGA Kevin Spacey said he's had 'very little' money coming in since being accused of sexual assault.

While speaking to the U.K. newspaper, Spacey, 66, admitted he lost his home in Baltimore, Md., "because the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out." Spacey had lived in his Maryland estate for 12 years before having to move out. When discussing the state of his finances, Spacey confessed his situation is "not great," noting: "I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain."

Anthony Rapp Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexually Assaulting Him at Age 14

Source: MEGA Kevin Spacey was shunned from Hollywood during the #MeToo movement.

Kevin Spacey Hopes to Return to Hollywood

Source: MEGA Kevin Spacey has been 'living in hotels' after losing his home.

Despite winning the legal aspects of his battles, Spacey's name still became disgraced in Hollywood — leaving little room for jobs or success. As for how he's coping with his reputation's demise, Spacey shared: "You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was." "Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again," he added.

Source: MEGA Kevin Spacey is eager to return to Hollywood.