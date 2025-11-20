Kevin Spacey Is Homeless: Actor Says He's 'Living in Hotels' After Sexual Assault Allegations Destroyed His Hollywood Career
Nov. 20 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
From House of Cards to no home at all — Kevin Spacey is still feeling the effects of his Hollywood downfall.
The famed actor, whose career was tampered by several sexual assault allegations surfacing at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017, opened up about being homeless in a new interview with The Telegraph published on Wednesday, November 19.
Spacey revealed he has no permanent residence and has been "living in hotels" roughly eight years after the two-time Oscar winner was ostracized from the movie and television industries.
While speaking to the U.K. newspaper, Spacey, 66, admitted he lost his home in Baltimore, Md., "because the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out."
Spacey had lived in his Maryland estate for 12 years before having to move out.
When discussing the state of his finances, Spacey confessed his situation is "not great," noting: "I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain."
Anthony Rapp Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexually Assaulting Him at Age 14
Spacey's career came to a halt in October 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making an unwanted sexual advance toward him in 1986. At the time, the Rent star was only 14 years old.
Rapp's claims caused Spacey to be fired from Netflix’s House of Cards and other projects he had been working on.
In 2022, Spacey was ultimately found not liable in a $40 million sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by Rapp. One year later, Spacey was acquitted of all sexual assault charges in a separate London trial involving allegations made by four different men.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kevin Spacey Hopes to Return to Hollywood
Despite winning the legal aspects of his battles, Spacey's name still became disgraced in Hollywood — leaving little room for jobs or success.
As for how he's coping with his reputation's demise, Spacey shared: "You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was."
"Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again," he added.
Spacey hopes to one day make a Hollywood comeback.
"We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work," he revealed. "And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission – by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority."
Elsewhere in his interview, Spacey day dreamed about his career coming back to life, as he mentioned: "So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call [manager] Evan [Lowenstein] tomorrow, it will be over. I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone."