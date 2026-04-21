'Read the Room': Khloé Kardashian Blasted for Using Daughter True as a 'Cash Cow' in Popcorn Ad

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Khloé Kardashian rubbed fans the wrong way by featuring her daughter, True Thompson, in a new advertisement. In the colorful campaign, the 8-year-old took on the role of CEO of Khloud Foods for the week, tasked with "calling the shots" on the latest flavor for the Hulu personality's Khloud Protein Popcorn line.

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True Thompson Starred in Protein Popcorn Advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian shares two children with her ex Tristan Thompson.

In the short clip, Thompson playfully rolled her eyes at the typical popcorn flavors before calling a boardroom meeting to brainstorm new ideas, suggesting icing and sprinkles. "It's True's Birthday ... that's the concept," read the social media caption. "Introducing Khloud Birthday Cake Protein Propcorn."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @krisjenner/Instagram True Thompson starred in an advertisement for her mother Khloé Kardashian's popcorn brand.

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Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson's Commercial Sparked Backlash Online

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian received criticism for using her daughter, True Thompson, as a 'cash cow.'

While the Good American founder, 41, received praise for the commercial, with many calling it cute, others criticized the reality star for introducing her daughter to work at such a young age. "That's how little cash cows are born! This is sad and bad. Khloe acting thirsty for any attention," one Reddit user said, while another wrote, "Can they please ever read the room? Can they ever tone it down? It's like they are compelled to be in the news. For f---- sake go away." "So sad to see them doing this to their kids. I wish they would just let them be and come into this when and if they want to?" a third added.

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Khloé Kardashian Clapped Back at Her Ex Lamar Odom

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom tied the knot in September 2009.

Though it's unclear if the media personality will address the backlash, she recently made headlines for clapping back at her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, for claims he made in his documentary, The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which hit Netflix last month. Kardashian accused the former basketball star, 41, of trying to "slander" and "discredit" how she took care of him following his 2015 overdose. “Now, Lamar is doing press, annoyed with me, claiming or insinuating I’m a liar. All these things. Discrediting me, saying I wasn’t the one that helped him,” Kardashian told her long-time friend Malika Haqq during the April 15 episode of her "Khloé in Wonderland" podcast.

Khloé Kardashian Claimed Lamar Odom Painted False Narrative

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom finalized their divorce in December 2016.