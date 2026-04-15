'Annoyed' Khloé Kardashian Blasts Ex Lamar Odom for Trying to 'Slander' Her After Documentary Release: 'Everything’s a Joke to You'

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Khloé Kardashian lashed out at Lamar Odom following the release of his documentary. During the Wednesday, April 15, episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the reality star, 41, fumed over how her ex-husband allegedly tried to “slander” her and “discredit” how she took care of him post-overdose.

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Malika Haqq appeared on the 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast.

“Now, Lamar is doing press, annoyed with me, claiming or insinuating I’m a liar. All these things. Discrediting me, saying I wasn’t the one that helped him,” Kardashian claimed. Guest star Malika Haqq agreed Odom was painting a false narrative about the work her best friend put into tending to Odom after he overdosed in 2015, which was when the two were separated. “That pissed me off as well. Sir, you weren’t. You were there, but you were a shell of a person. The things I witnessed, that I was there for, even the week that I was in Las Vegas. I was like, ‘I want my friend out of here,’” Haqq recalled. “But I knew what you were doing was so honorable and so loving. It’s who you are and what you do. So we fast forward, over a decade later, and you want to tell the story, but you want to tell the person they’re not telling the story correctly. How, sir?”

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian disagreed with Lamar Odom's behavior post-docuseries release.

Kardashian was frustrated over how Odom, 46, “sung her praises” for years, even when she did not ask him to. But now that she did him a “favor” in being interviewed for the Netflix series, he’s “s------- on her” and “playing in her face.” “You don’t like the reaction and response from the public,” she declared. Haqq pointed out how the Good American co-founder has gotten a better reaction from the public for her behavior in the documentary than the basketball legend. “That’s your documentary. That’s not my problem. I didn’t edit your documentary. I had nothing to do with the final product. That’s all you,” Kardashian raged. “If that’s the way you wanted your documentary cut together and all that, how the f--- is that my problem?”

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Khloé Kardashian Thinks Lamar Odom Lied to Press

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian claimed Lamar Odom personally wanted her to appear in the docuseries.

Odom previously said he hadn’t watched the full docuseries yet, which the mom-of-two believed to be a lie. “First of all…this person loves to watch himself,” she quipped. “He walked into my house with a picture of himself on his shirt,” Haqq, 43, remembered. “You’re telling me you have a documentary for yourself, and you’re trying to say publicly you never saw it? Boy, please. Let’s not,” Kardashian added. “I just think he wasn’t expecting this response, and now he's trying to sort of slander me a little bit, which frustrates me.”

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Khloé Kardashian Says 'Everything's a Joke' to Lamar Odom

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian thinks Lamar Odom 'slandered' her.

The reality star was also upset there was “nothing positive to show at the end” of the documentary and that his sobriety journey wasn’t chronicled. “You are ending it as making a joke, ‘Oh, let’s go to Vegas. Come with me to Vegas and get married,’ or whatever he said to the camera crew,” she said. “Everything’s a joke to you. You’re not accountable for anything.”

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Khloé Kardashian Didn't Want to Appear in Lamar Odom's Documentary

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian raged over Lamar Odom in a new podcast episode.