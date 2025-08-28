'So Out of Touch': Khloé Kardashian Called Out for Promoting Lavish Stem Cell Treatment in Mexico

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian is taking her wellness routine to another level, leaving some unimpressed. On Tuesday, August 27, the Khloud founder shared on Instagram what she called the “most incredible” medical experience, making it clear she doesn’t believe in “gatekeeping.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I received a Muse stem cell treatment from Dr. [Adeel] Akhan (sweetest/smartest guy). I work out 5 days a week, so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level. Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk 🤭),” Kardashian wrote in her post's caption, alongside photos from the clinic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian promoted stem cell therapy on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Mayo Clinic, stem cell therapy — also known as regenerative medicine — aims to repair damaged or diseased tissue using stem cells or their byproducts. While it’s seen as a cutting-edge alternative to organ transplantation, in the U.S., the FDA has only approved stem cell treatment for blood and immune system disorders. Many other therapies remain experimental, unregulated, or outright illegal, sparking what’s often called “stem cell tourism.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Good American co-founder admitted she wishes the medicine will become more widely available. “I’m in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future. My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram The reality star praised the anti-aging benefits of the procedure.

Article continues below advertisement

She also thanked the facility directly. “Thank you @dr.akhan @eterna.health for taking such amazing care of me and my sister at your clinic in Mexico. I know what a privilege this treatment is and I feel so incredibly blessed we were able to receive it and with such great care,” she said, confirming that Kim Kardashian joined her. “Coming back soooooooon 🧚‍♀️ I have fallen in love with stem cells.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Critics called the 'Khloé in Wonder Land' host out for being 'out of touch' with reality.

Article continues below advertisement

But the comments section quickly lit up with backlash. “I love the Kardashians, but ALL of their healthcare-related posts are so out of touch,” one critic wrote. “Good to know billionaires can afford to live a long, healthy, happy life. 🙏 I’ll go sit in my corner struggling with debilitating Lyme disease bc I can’t afford health insurance, and all the doctors that treat Lyme cost thousands. But hey, I’m happy you love stem cells! 😍👏.” Another took a harsher stance, adding, “We don't care about your vanity. Children were killed in a mass shooting in Minneapolis church this morning. Get a grip. Stop the Narcissism.” “Taking medicine that can actually help people and turning it into skinny rich people spa days is getting out of control,” a third ranted. A fourth questioned the ethics behind the treatment, asking, “Where have those stem cells come from? Aborted babies? Or placentas taken purposefully too soon robbing those babies of important health boosters?” Another chimed in, writing, “But I don't want to look 14 when I'm 70. We are meant to age.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé isn’t the only one in the family diving into the trend. Earlier this month, Kim opened up about her own “stem cell journey,” saying it first helped her recover from a painful shoulder injury. “Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain. I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna,” she wrote in her post, claiming that the results were “immediate,” and she returned later to treat “chronic back pain.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian also shared her stem cell story via Instagram.