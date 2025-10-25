Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney for Judgy Comments About Getting Dressed Up: 'Never Has Anything Nice to Say'
Oct. 25 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian did not appreciate Kourtney's comments about having "moved on" from the "era" of getting dressed up on a daily basis like her sisters.
Confiding in mom Kris Jenner during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney expressed that she was over wearing "corsets and heels" regularly.
The Poosh founder dubbed fittings and dressing up "a waste of time" and "energy," explaining that her "general vibe is more casual, effortless."
"That’s when I feel my best and coolest — when it’s not try too hard and I’m comfortable," she added.
Overhearing the conversation, Khloé — who wore a dress and heels — felt shaded by the comments and confronted the 46-year-old mother-of-four.
“So you’re never going to wear dresses and heels again? … So are you shaming me for doing it?” the Good American co-founder asked. While Kourtney denied judging her sisters for what they want to wear, Khloé was not having it.
“Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days. I feel like she doesn’t want to be judged but all she does is judge other people,” she said.
The mom-of-two added, “If you don’t like what we’re wearing, if you don’t like how we look, that’s OK.”
Meanwhile, Kim, who also heard the comments, said she thought Kourtney was being "passive-aggressive" and had given up on life.
Kourtney called her sisters "defensive" and exclaimed that she wasn't judging their outfits, but she proceeded to ask Kim if she would be able to pick up her son Rocky in "those heels."
- Khloé Kardashian Pokes Fun at Herself and Sister Kourtney for Taking So Much Time to Achieve an 'Effortless' Look: Watch
- Kourtney Kardashian Considers Cancelling 40th Birthday Bash After Nasty Fight With Kim
- Kourtney Kardashian Slams 'Intolerable' Kim Kardashian for Being Greedy as Sibling Rivalry Heats Up
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kourtney has a history of clashing with both of her sisters — so much so that the sisters sat down for therapy together in a 2018 episode of the show.
During the therapy session, Khloé expressed her sadness that her and Kourtney's relationship had suffered and she didn't know why.
"Kourtney and I have a really special bond, [but] I haven't felt that from her in the past couple months and that's been frustrating for me," she said. "I do feel a major disconnect between her and I specifically, and I would like to understand what that is."
Meanwhile, Kim confronted Kourtney about her negativity, saying, "You're preaching that you just want this zen life and that you're so positive and you don't want to fight, but then most of the time you're arguing about stuff that's like, 'Again?'"
Despite their disagreements, Kourtney wished Kim a happy birthday on Instagram on October 22. The wellness brand founder shared a carousel of photos of the two of them, along with the caption "Best friends forever."
The post included a bunch of throwback snaps of the two eldest Kardashian sisters, including one of Kris holding both of them.
Kim just celebrated her 45th birthday in Paris on Tuesday, October 21 while doing press for Ryan Murphy's legal drama All's Fair. She shared photos of herself partying with her mom and costars, including Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.