Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney for Judgy Comments About Getting Dressed Up: 'Never Has Anything Nice to Say'

Khloé Kardashian did not appreciate Kourtney's comments about having "moved on" from the "era" of getting dressed up on a daily basis like her sisters. Confiding in mom Kris Jenner during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney expressed that she was over wearing "corsets and heels" regularly. The Poosh founder dubbed fittings and dressing up "a waste of time" and "energy," explaining that her "general vibe is more casual, effortless." "That’s when I feel my best and coolest — when it’s not try too hard and I’m comfortable," she added.

Source: mega Kourtney Kardashian expressed that she is over wearing heels and corsets.

Overhearing the conversation, Khloé — who wore a dress and heels — felt shaded by the comments and confronted the 46-year-old mother-of-four. “So you’re never going to wear dresses and heels again? … So are you shaming me for doing it?” the Good American co-founder asked. While Kourtney denied judging her sisters for what they want to wear, Khloé was not having it. “Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days. I feel like she doesn’t want to be judged but all she does is judge other people,” she said.

Source: mega Kourtney Kardashian explained that she feels better when she dresses more casual.

The mom-of-two added, “If you don’t like what we’re wearing, if you don’t like how we look, that’s OK.” Meanwhile, Kim, who also heard the comments, said she thought Kourtney was being "passive-aggressive" and had given up on life. Kourtney called her sisters "defensive" and exclaimed that she wasn't judging their outfits, but she proceeded to ask Kim if she would be able to pick up her son Rocky in "those heels."

Source: mega Kourtney Kardashian was at odds with her sisters in the Season 7 premiere of 'The Kardashians.'

Kourtney has a history of clashing with both of her sisters — so much so that the sisters sat down for therapy together in a 2018 episode of the show. During the therapy session, Khloé expressed her sadness that her and Kourtney's relationship had suffered and she didn't know why. "Kourtney and I have a really special bond, [but] I haven't felt that from her in the past couple months and that's been frustrating for me," she said. "I do feel a major disconnect between her and I specifically, and I would like to understand what that is." Meanwhile, Kim confronted Kourtney about her negativity, saying, "You're preaching that you just want this zen life and that you're so positive and you don't want to fight, but then most of the time you're arguing about stuff that's like, 'Again?'"

Source: mega Kourtney Kardashian says she has 'moved on' from the 'era' of fashion her sisters are in.