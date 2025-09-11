Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Youngest Son Rocky While on the Road With Husband Travis Barker in New Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a rare look at her son Rocky while joining Travis Barker on tour.

In one photo, the drummer crouched down beside Rocky as the toddler gazed up at him in front of a huge aquarium tank. Another shot showed the baby boy walking barefoot in the grass, though the matriarch blurred his face to protect his privacy.

She also shared moments with her older kids — Penelope and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The siblings could be seen skateboarding and posing for elevator selfies as they tagged along to support their stepdad on tour. Kourtney herself appeared in the carousel too, rocking a chic mauve outfit and braided hair.

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram The reality star posted a photo of Rocky strolling barefoot in the grass.

The Poosh founder, who also shares Mason Disick with Scott, has kept Rocky largely out of the spotlight since his birth. Travis, who also shares daughter Alabama and son Landon with ex Shanna Moakler, previously explained that it's an intentional choice. (Travis also is a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya.) “Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we’d rather keep him out of the spotlight,” he told The Wall Street Journal, referencing paparazzi shots that leaked online. “If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids. I think it’s weird to grow up and you’re 15 or 12, and you’re like, ‘Mom, you posted this of me?’”

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram The Poosh founder also shared photos of Penelope and Reign Disick.

For Kourtney, the struggle with privacy has been challenging. During Blink-182’s Australia tour, shortly after Rocky’s birth, she admitted she felt “a little bit of anxiety” about having her newborn with her at the time. “Rocky hasn’t been seen, and in California, there’s a law that if I don’t show the baby’s face, the paparazzi have to blur his image,” she said on The Kardashians. “But in Australia, there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image.”

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram The mom-of-four has kept Rocky out of the spotlight since his November 2023 birth.