Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Youngest Son Rocky While on the Road With Husband Travis Barker in New Photos
Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans a rare peek at her family life while on the road with Travis Barker.
The reality star posted a new set of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, September 10, capturing sweet moments from Blink-182’s Florida tour stop. Among them was a glimpse of her youngest child, Rocky Thirteen, whom she welcomed with the musician in November 2023.
In one photo, the drummer crouched down beside Rocky as the toddler gazed up at him in front of a huge aquarium tank. Another shot showed the baby boy walking barefoot in the grass, though the matriarch blurred his face to protect his privacy.
She also shared moments with her older kids — Penelope and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The siblings could be seen skateboarding and posing for elevator selfies as they tagged along to support their stepdad on tour.
Kourtney herself appeared in the carousel too, rocking a chic mauve outfit and braided hair.
The Poosh founder, who also shares Mason Disick with Scott, has kept Rocky largely out of the spotlight since his birth.
Travis, who also shares daughter Alabama and son Landon with ex Shanna Moakler, previously explained that it's an intentional choice. (Travis also is a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya.)
“Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we’d rather keep him out of the spotlight,” he told The Wall Street Journal, referencing paparazzi shots that leaked online. “If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids. I think it’s weird to grow up and you’re 15 or 12, and you’re like, ‘Mom, you posted this of me?’”
For Kourtney, the struggle with privacy has been challenging. During Blink-182’s Australia tour, shortly after Rocky’s birth, she admitted she felt “a little bit of anxiety” about having her newborn with her at the time.
“Rocky hasn’t been seen, and in California, there’s a law that if I don’t show the baby’s face, the paparazzi have to blur his image,” she said on The Kardashians. “But in Australia, there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image.”
She’s been just as protective of her older kids — especially Mason.
“He doesn’t want any part of it,” Kourtney said on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast back in 2022. “He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”
Mason has since launched a public Instagram account, but he rarely posts.