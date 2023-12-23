Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Bashes Hater for 'False' Claim She Had a 'One Night Stand' With the NBA Star
Maralee Nichols clapped back at a fan’s “false” statement!
The influencer — who shares son Theo, 2, with Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson — responded to a since-deleted comment on her latest Instagram post, which seemingly accused her of having a one night stand with the NBA star.
“I was definitely not a one night stand. That's a false and defamatory statement you're making about me,” she penned back to the hater.
The supposedly incorrect comment was posted on the social media mogul’s upload in celebration of her birthday, where she posed in a tight-fitting gold dress.
“December is my favorite month✨ Sagittarius season and Christmas 💫,” she wrote.
In response, many users chose to bash Thompson, who cheated on Kardashian with Nichols in 2021.
“Tristan told Maralee that he was single. He lied to her. Invited her lots of times. They were dating. Until she became pregnant,” one user wrote, defending the mother-of-one, while a second said, “There is a real man out there for you!”
“Tristan is a fool, if you were mine, at least 3 more kids with you,” a third person penned.
Other commenters seemingly alluded Kardashian should be jealous of Nichols.
“Khloe bird punching the air rn,” one person noted, while another added, “Khloe' WHO??🤡🤡 .....Could Never 😔😔.”
- Khloé Kardashian Makes Rare Comment About Tristan Thompson's 'Other Son' With Maralee Nichols
- Maralee Nichols Hits Back At Fake Accounts After Slamming Tristan Thompson Over Paternity Test Result Statement
- Maralee Nichols Subtly Slams Womanizing Tristan Thompson's Social Media Claims That He 'Got Wiser'
As OK! previously reported, on the November 16, episode of The Kardashians, the basketball player, 32, attempted to make amends with members of the Good American cofounder's family for his infamous cheating scandal with Nichols.
In the episode, Kardashian — who shares True, 5, and Tatum, 1, with the athlete — made a rare mention of Theo, when talking about the pain Thompson has caused her.
"It's done. My son is here. Your other son is here and some of [my family's] emotions have settled down, not forgotten, not forgiven, not any of that, but settled down," she said to Thompson.
Later in the program, the father-of-four sat down with his baby mama’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Kardashian to talk about his wrongdoings.
"I don't think you deserve Khloé or the actions that you've done have been something that she's deserved," Kourtney began.
Kylie jumped in, adding, "You do some dumb-a-- s---. I think you have such a good heart and good energy and to know you is to love you, your spirit and everything, so it is confusing. Because some of the s--- you do is really f------ crazy!"
"I have a lot of respect for your whole family, so I feel like it’s important for me to go down the line and speak to everyone," Tristan explained. "And whether they want to hear it or not, I would feel better expressing my truth to them."
"I should have handled it differently, I should have handled it more like, as the older person, you know? The elder statesman," he said of his other cheating scandal, where he kissed Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life. You guys were two peas in a pod," he continued. "So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloé. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."