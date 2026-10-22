Khloé Kardashian Denies She's Dating Scott Disick as Rumors Swirl: 'Not Going to Happen'

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Khloé Kardashian has once again made it clear that she and Scott Disick are nothing more than close friends. She addressed the rumors during the latest episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast and explained that Disick is like her "brother" and not someone she'd like to date.

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'We're Not a Couple'

Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kardashian revealed Disick was surprised to know about the rumors.

Speaking on her podcast, Kardashian, 42, even revealed that she texted Disick, 43, about the ongoing speculation. "I actually sent it to Scott, and I was like, 'Did you know that people think you and I are dating again?'" she recalled. The mother-of-two explained that Disick was equally confused by the claims. "He said, 'Why? Where did this come from?'" Kardashian continued. She then made her position clear, saying, "I thought people would know that, obviously, it's editing, but no, we're not a couple."

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Disick Is the Father of Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

Source: MEGA Kourtney had a relationship with Disick before she married Travis Barker.

One of the strongest reasons why the Good American founder will never date Disick is because of the family connection they already share. The media personality shares three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign with Khloé's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. "One, he's the father of my two nephews and niece," Khloé explained. She also joked about the confusion such a relationship would create, asking, "Oh, this is your stepdad who's also your uncle. What?" She followed that point with an even firmer dismissal: "It's not going to happen here."

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'He's Like My Brother'

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Source: MEGA Kardashian sees Disick as her 'brother.'

The reality TV star further explained that the rumors about her and Disick make her feel uncomfortable, as she really sees him as a brother. "Two, also, he's like my brother, like, my real legit brother. That's f-------- weird," the Good American mogul said on the podcast. However, the two often joke around and tease each other on camera, which has been a major reason why some fans believe there's something beyond their friendship. This isn't the first time they have had to defend their friendship. In 2019, an Instagram user questioned their bond over Khloé's birthday tribute post for Scott. The podcast host didn't hold back, saying, "The comment you made makes me feel sad for you." "I feel sad for you because apparently you don’t have relationships in your life that can be completely platonic. You don’t have relationships where someone genuinely loves and cares about you without wanting anything else besides a friendship," she wrote.

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Why Their Playful Exchanges Keep Fueling Rumors

Source: MEGA The two remain close friends despite years of speclation.