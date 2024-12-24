Sister Swap? 8 Times Scott Disick Flirted With Kim or Khloé Kardashian
Scott Disick Commented on Kim Kardashian's Provocative Photo
Scott Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, made headlines when he left a comment on Kim Kardashian's racy photos on Instagram.
On December 4, the KKW Beauty mogul uploaded photos of herself riding a bike while only wearing a white SKIMS thong bodysuit, see-through tights, heels and a helmet.
"enjoy the ride," Kim captioned the post.
The father-of-three dropped a flirtatious comment, which read, "Little [Surron] never hurt nobody 🔥."
Scott Disick Flirted With Khloé Kardashian
Prior to Scott's social media activity on Kim's page, he flirted with another Kardashian sibling — Khloé Kardashian — in a 2024 episode of The Kardashians.
"Those things look good," he told Khloé, who was wearing the SKIMS nipple bra at the time.
He later confessed, "I mean, I look no matter what."
Does Scott Disick Like Khloé Kardashian?
In another episode of the Hulu show, the Flip It Like Disick star said a woman like Khloé would be his ideal partner.
Momager Kris Jenner asked him, "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?"
Scott then turned to the Good American co-founder and asked about her height before adding, "She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute. She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."
In response to Scott's flirtatious behavior, Kris said in a confessional scene, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé. Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé ... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."
Scott Disick Left a 'Creepy' Comment on Kim Kardashian's Post
In a 2023 post, the 41-year-old socialite left everyone shocked with his eyebrow-raising comment on a photo of Kim with a cat.
"nice puss," Scott wrote — a remark many fans found inappropriate as he was previously in a relationship with her older sister.
Scott Disick Reacted to Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Posts Several Times
Over the years, Scott has left several flirty responses to Khloé's posts. He also posted photos of the 40-year-old media personality, including her snap in a see-through fishnet bodysuit in March 2019.
“Been waiting all week to post this #wcw,” he captioned the post at the time.
"Wow," he also wrote with a fire emoji on Khloé's hot March 2021 update, which featured herself wearing nothing but a pair of jeans.
Scott Disick Would Like to Go Out With Khloé Kardashian
"Why don't we go on a date so you can see what it is like? So you get the practice and then when you meet somebody," Scott playfully asked Khloé in an episode of The Kardashians in 2023.
Scott Disick Shows Off His Flirting Techniques
In a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians, the Talentless mogul offered a flirty response after Khloé offered him a chocolate-covered gummy bear.
He said, "Only if it is going in your mouth and you know what I am talking about."
Scott Disick Has Constantly Showered Khloé Kardashian With Compliments
As Khloé helped him clean up a mess on his kitchen floor in an episode of The Kardashians, Scott complimented her and joked about hiring her as a "hot maid" or "topless maid or something."
After Khloé told him she would not be topless, he quipped, "You would be bottomless."