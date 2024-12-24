Sister Swap? 8 Times Scott Disick Flirted With Kim or Khloé Kardashian

In another episode of the Hulu show, the Flip It Like Disick star said a woman like Khloé would be his ideal partner.

Momager Kris Jenner asked him, "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?"

Scott then turned to the Good American co-founder and asked about her height before adding, "She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute. She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."

In response to Scott's flirtatious behavior, Kris said in a confessional scene, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé. Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé ... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."