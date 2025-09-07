Khloé Kardashian Says She Doesn't Want to 'Torture' Ex Tristan Thompson When It Comes to Co-Parenting
Khloé Kardashian opened up about her past relationships, sharing thoughts on her marriage to Lamar Odom and her tumultuous times with Tristan Thompson, particularly when it came to co-parenting and motherhood.
During an unfiltered "Ask Me Anything" episode on her podcast, Kardashian spoke about her current relationship with Thompson, with whom she co-parents their two children, True and Tatum.
While she acknowledged there might be "drama in other areas of our relationship, friendship, or whatever it's called," she emphasized that their co-parenting dynamic is "seamless."
Kardashian credits this to her ability to keep "adult conversations for adults" and not involve the children in their disputes. "If me and Tristan are fighting...my kids don't need to know about it," she stated. "All they know is that mommy and daddy love them, and we're here."
She added that she makes the co-parenting relationship easy because she doesn't use the children as leverage against Thompson.
She said, "If I wanted to torture Tristan... I could, but what does that do for my kids?"
She explained that while she holds him accountable, she does so "privately."
Kardashian also shared a moment of conflict with Thompson over a parenting decision, revealing that she had to internally remind herself to "allow Tristan to be the dad too" and not get defensive over his input, which she feels is a common struggle for co-parents.
In an episode of her own podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Kardashian spoke candidly about her past marriage to Odom, admitting that she was a "head-first type of gal" when it came to relationships in the past.
It can be recalled that she made headlines for marrying the former Los Angeles Lakers player just 30 days after meeting him, and then nine days after he proposed.
Looking back, she said she wouldn't change it, calling it "one of the best experiences of my life."
However, she added, "I don't think I would ever do that again... Because you really don't know the person."
She explained that when you fall for the "spark," it can "dwindle just as quickly."
Their relationship, which was chronicled on the reality TV show Khloé & Lamar, was plagued by Odom's substance abuse and infidelity. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 but withdrew the petition to support him after his near-fatal overdose in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Kardashian also shared her perspective on the end of her marriage to Odom, saying that while it was a "magical time" with "the most purest love I've ever had," there were "bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage."