NEWS Khloé Kardashian Says She Doesn't Want to 'Torture' Ex Tristan Thompson When It Comes to Co-Parenting Source: @khloekardashian/X Khloé Kardashian revealed candid truths about Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson and co-parenting. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her past relationships, sharing thoughts on her marriage to Lamar Odom and her tumultuous times with Tristan Thompson, particularly when it came to co-parenting and motherhood. During an unfiltered "Ask Me Anything" episode on her podcast, Kardashian spoke about her current relationship with Thompson, with whom she co-parents their two children, True and Tatum. While she acknowledged there might be "drama in other areas of our relationship, friendship, or whatever it's called," she emphasized that their co-parenting dynamic is "seamless."

Source: @khloekardashian/X The star learned to keep 'adult conversations for adults' while co-parenting.

Kardashian credits this to her ability to keep "adult conversations for adults" and not involve the children in their disputes. "If me and Tristan are fighting...my kids don't need to know about it," she stated. "All they know is that mommy and daddy love them, and we're here."

Closing out this season with my most personal episode yet 🤍 Some laughs, a few surprises and a lot of answers you’ve been waiting for. Watch now on @X pic.twitter.com/qnekGJP6CC — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2025 Source: @khloekardashian/X The mom-of-two opened up about marriage in her 'most personal' podcast episode.

She added that she makes the co-parenting relationship easy because she doesn't use the children as leverage against Thompson. She said, "If I wanted to torture Tristan... I could, but what does that do for my kids?"

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram The reality starlet shares kids True and Tatum with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

She explained that while she holds him accountable, she does so "privately." Kardashian also shared a moment of conflict with Thompson over a parenting decision, revealing that she had to internally remind herself to "allow Tristan to be the dad too" and not get defensive over his input, which she feels is a common struggle for co-parents.

Source: Mega; @khloekardashian/X Tristan Thompson and the A-lister share a good co-parenting relationship.

In an episode of her own podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Kardashian spoke candidly about her past marriage to Odom, admitting that she was a "head-first type of gal" when it came to relationships in the past. It can be recalled that she made headlines for marrying the former Los Angeles Lakers player just 30 days after meeting him, and then nine days after he proposed.

Looking back, she said she wouldn't change it, calling it "one of the best experiences of my life." However, she added, "I don't think I would ever do that again... Because you really don't know the person." She explained that when you fall for the "spark," it can "dwindle just as quickly."

Source: Mega; @khloekardashian/X Lamar Odom struggled with substance abuse ahead of his divorce from Khloé Kardashian.