Lamar Odom Claims Someone 'Slipped' Drugs Into His Drink Before He Suffered Near-Fatal Overdose and Went Into a Coma in 2015
Lamar Odom is sharing more details as to what went down when he checked into a Nevada brothel in 2015 — something that led to multiple strokes and nearly losing his life.
On the Monday, January 20, episode of "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," the former NBA star said of the situation, "I do remember, but I don’t really remember because I was in a coma."
Though Odom, 45, was in the midst of his drug addiction at the time, he insisted he didn't bring any substances with him to the Love Ranch.
"I remember being upset that I didn’t have any cocaine to take to the brothel. I had just signed the divorce papers and I thought I was just gonna go all the way in," he explained, referring to the demise of his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.
Odom said he had a drink, and the next thing he knew, he was "waking up three days later with it all over the news."
"I don’t know what they were able to slip into my drink or what," he stated.
"When I woke up, I couldn’t walk or talk," he said of his health woes from the overdose. "So it took, you know, it took some months of rehabilitation and a lot of prayers, a lot of determination."
At the time, he suffered kidney failure, several heart attacks and 12 strokes, leading doctors to put him on life support before he miraculously came to.
After surviving the ordeal, Odom wants "to help people who have the same problem, who couldn’t help themselves, be able to understand addiction and understand that it’s a brain disease.”
"It’s important for people to really understand and educate themselves," the retired basketball player noted.
The star has since opened Odom Recovery Group.
"Odom Recovery Group has become a passion of mine and my purpose. I’m grateful and feel blessed how quickly we have grown this year," he told OK! in 2023. "We currently have 14 treatment centers in our network and we’re growing. The best has yet to come, we are always looking for investors to expand."
"He wants to help everyone he can," the star's representative said at the time. "He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others."
Odom most recently made headlines for his surprising appearance in the trailer for Season 6 of The Kardashians.
In the clip, it seems the reality star met up with her ex-husband, and at one point, he brings a bouquet of flowers into someone's home.
Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, got emotional over the reunion, spilling, "I'm devastated for my child. This was the love of her life."