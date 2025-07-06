Khloé Kardashian Should Be 'Proud' of Her Age-Defying Treatments After Plastic Surgery Reveal, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich Says
Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich focuses on enhancing natural beauty — not masking it!
Khloé Kardashian is one of many celebs to recently spill the tea about her list of surgeries and age-defying treatments.
After she recently disclosed every modification she’s had and still undergoes, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Vasyukevich shared a statement with OK! about the Kardashians star opening up about her procedures during a time when patients look to celebrities for surgery inspiration.
'Being Open Removes the Stigma'
“Being open removes the stigma from the decision-making process, allowing people to make more rational choices based on how a procedure could benefit them, without fear of social repercussions,” Dr. Vasyukevich exclusively tells OK!.
The plastic surgeon, who practices out of New York City, commends Kardashian for her transparency and for investing her time and money into the procedures that fit her specific needs.
'You Should Feel Proud'
“No one hides the fact that they go to the gym; if someone’s put in the effort to stay fit, they don’t pretend it happened naturally,” Dr. Vasyukevich notes.
“In the same way, if you’ve chosen to invest in your appearance with the right procedures to maintain your look, you should feel proud; you’re simply doing what it takes to look your best at any age,” he adds.
Dr. Vasyukevich, who has completed over 2,000 face and neck lift surgeries and was selected as a plastic surgeon to the Oscar stars, went on to detail his upkeep advice for Kardashian if she plans to maintain her current beauty.
Dr. Konstantin's Maintenance Advice for Khloé Kardashian
“In Khloé’s case, she should continue maintaining Botox and facial volume to preserve the youthful contour of her cheeks and jawline,” Dr. Vasyukevich says.
“As soft tissue laxity develops over time, a deep-plane facelift would help maintain her natural contours with lasting results,” the premier facial rejuvenation expert adds.
What Is Khloé Kardashian's Procedural History?
Kardashian bravely shared her enhancement history on June 29 via Instagram after a video about the work she’s likely had done went viral.
The 41-year-old set the record straight by disclosing she’s had a nose job, laser hair removal for her “hairline and everywhere else,” Botox, Sculptra in her cheek where her face tumor was removed, soft wave laser treatments for skin tightening, collagen baby threads underneath her chin and neck as well as salmon sperm facials, peptides, regular facials and vitamins to care for her skin.
Kardashian also revealed she’s had filler “in the past but not any over the last few years,” noting that her 80-pound weight loss has contributed to the naturally elevated look she now has.