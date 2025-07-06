Khloé Kardashian Should Be 'Proud' of Her Age-Defying Treatments After Plastic Surgery Reveal, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich Says

Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich exclusively tells OK! that Khloé Kardashian should be 'proud' of her procedural history.

After she recently disclosed every modification she’s had and still undergoes, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Vasyukevich shared a statement with OK! about the Kardashians star opening up about her procedures during a time when patients look to celebrities for surgery inspiration.

Khloé Kardashian is one of many celebs to recently spill the tea about her list of surgeries and age-defying treatments.

Dr. Vasyukevich believes that 'being open' about plastic surgery 'removes the stigma' and allows patients to 'make more rational choices' in the operation room.

The plastic surgeon, who practices out of New York City, commends Kardashian for her transparency and for investing her time and money into the procedures that fit her specific needs.

“Being open removes the stigma from the decision-making process, allowing people to make more rational choices based on how a procedure could benefit them, without fear of social repercussions,” Dr. Vasyukevich exclusively tells OK!.

Dr. Konstantin says Khloé Kardashian should 'feel proud' after 'doing what it takes' to look her 'best.'

“No one hides the fact that they go to the gym; if someone’s put in the effort to stay fit, they don’t pretend it happened naturally,” Dr. Vasyukevich notes.

“In the same way, if you’ve chosen to invest in your appearance with the right procedures to maintain your look, you should feel proud; you’re simply doing what it takes to look your best at any age,” he adds.

Dr. Vasyukevich, who has completed over 2,000 face and neck lift surgeries and was selected as a plastic surgeon to the Oscar stars, went on to detail his upkeep advice for Kardashian if she plans to maintain her current beauty.