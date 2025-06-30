Khloé Kardashian Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done: See the Full List
Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight about what cosmetic surgeries she's had done.
On Sunday, June 29, the reality star hopped in the comments section of a post speculating her past work to give fans the info straight from the source.
What Plastic Surgery Has Khloé Kardashian Received?
"I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here’s a list of things that I have done," she wrote on Dr. Jonathan Betteridge's Instagram Reel. "I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go."
The Good American co-founder proceeded to list eight separate treatments and tag the doctors and medical spas who performed them. She confirmed a nose job by Dr. Raj Kanodia, laser hair removal on her hairline and whole body at Sev Laser Aesthetics, Botox and Sculptra "where [her] face tumor was removed in [her] cheek" and SoftWave "for skin tightening."
Kardashian clarified that she's gotten filler in the past but not in recent years.
"I hear it never goes away, so I’m sure it’s still there but calmed down," she expressed.
The TV star then emphasized how she lost 80 pounds over several years ("slow and steady") with the help of fitness trainer Joël Bouraïma, got collagen baby threads underneath her chin and neck at The Things We Do, "salmon sperm facials," "regular facials, peptides, vitamins and [practiced] daily skin care."
"In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors," she concluded her message.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans rushed to the comments section to compliment Kardashian on her transparency.
"I love how open you’re about your transformation journey, goes to show you’re a matured person. Love you Koko," one person wrote.
Kardashian herself hopped back into the comments to confirm, "Those photos are actually OVER 15 years ago… Man time does fly 🥹."
Khloé Kardashian Followed Sister Kylie Jenner's Lead
The fashion designer's candid message comes weeks after her sister Kylie Jenner got real about her own cosmetic surgery. After a fan begged for her b--- job secrets on TikTok, she listed out her procedure in full detail.
"Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," Rachel Leary captioned her post.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder responded, "'445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! [Dr.] Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."