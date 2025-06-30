Khloé Kardashian Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done: See the Full List

Kardashian clarified that she's gotten filler in the past but not in recent years.

"I hear it never goes away, so I’m sure it’s still there but calmed down," she expressed.

The TV star then emphasized how she lost 80 pounds over several years ("slow and steady") with the help of fitness trainer Joël Bouraïma, got collagen baby threads underneath her chin and neck at The Things We Do, "salmon sperm facials," "regular facials, peptides, vitamins and [practiced] daily skin care."

"In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors," she concluded her message.