Khloé Kardashian Reveals Disturbing Encounter at Coachella

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Khloé Kardashian recently shared a troubling experience from her past during the Coachella music festival. The Good American co-founder claimed that she was unknowingly drugged at the iconic event nearly a decade ago. In an episode of her podcast “Khloé in Wonder Land,” Kardashian recalled her single attendance at the festival, stating, “I’ve gone once. It was many moons ago — I feel like 2016, or something like that.”

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Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian shared that she believes she was unknowingly drugged during her only trip to Coachella nearly a decade ago.

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The reality star described her experience as “not the best.” She revealed that while attending a party in the desert, she drank a “juice” that she now believes contained an unknown substance. “I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew,” she explained, reflecting on the chaotic environment surrounding her.

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Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube The reality star recalled drinking a mysterious 'juice' at a desert party before suddenly feeling confused and disoriented.

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian reflected on getting arrested.

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Kardashian, 41, expressed her feelings of confusion and vulnerability during the event. She admitted, “I don’t think anyone, like, drugged me. I just think I was the dumb one and didn’t realize that everyone was on drugs.”

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Source: MEGA Kardashian said she locked herself inside a bathroom for hours without realizing she was under the influence of something.

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The situation escalated when Kardashian found herself locked inside a bathroom for hours, unaware of the effects of the substance she consumed. “I just didn’t realize what was happening until after it happened, like, that I was on drugs and everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn’t get out of the bathroom,” she stated.

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Her account raises significant concerns about safety at large gatherings and the prevalence of substance use. Kardashian's experience serves as a cautionary tale about the potential dangers of such environments. She emphasized, “No one wants to feel like that and not know why they’re like that.”

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Source: MEGA She described the frightening experience as a reminder of how dangerous large party environments can become.

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In addition to her Coachella story, Kardashian also recounted her 2007 DUI arrest, a moment she described as frightening. She noted that she was not fully aware of the consequences at the time, saying, “I didn’t know I was going to go to jail because of that, ’cause it was my very first offense.” The fear of her mother discovering the incident added to her distress. “I just can’t have my mom find out,” she admitted.