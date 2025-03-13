or
Khloé Kardashian Reveals She 'Stole' Caitlyn Jenner's Car at 15 Years Old: 'I Got Taken to Jail'

khloe kardashian caitlyn jenner
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian shared a story about being arrested at 15 after stealing Caitlyn Jenner's car.

By:

March 13 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian had a bit of a rebellious streak as a teen!

On the Wednesday, March 12, episode of her “Khloé in Wonderland” podcast, the Good American co-founder took a trip down memory lane with her mom, Kris Jenner, reminiscing about one of her wildest teenage moments — taking stepdad Caitlyn Jenner’s car for a spin without a license.

khloe kardashian caitlyn jenner
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian admitted she stole Caitlyn Jenner’s car when she was just 15 years old.

"I want to say when I was 15, I didn't have a license yet, and I stole Bruce's (currently known as Caitlyn Jenner) Expedition," Khloé recalled.

Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube
She recalled driving on the freeway when things took a turn, sharing, "So I guess I swerved a little, and I got pulled over. I was wearing a really cute skirt from Forever 21.”

When the officer asked for her license, Khloé panicked and made something up.

"My name is... I think I said Kourtney Kardashian, but my birthday – and I gave Kim [Kardashian]'s birthday,” she admitted, referring to her sisters.

"Of course, they were like 'You're lying, get out of the car,'" she continued. "I got taken to jail, so I went to jail, they called you and I don't know it was like 9 or 10 at night."

khloe kardashian kris jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner admitted she covered for Khloé Kardashian despite her mistake.

While she didn’t end up in an actual cell, Khloé had to sit at the precinct until Kris came to get her.

"They impounded the car and you were like, 'What's wrong with you? Look at this short skirt you're wearing like you could have been a hooker!'" she laughed, recalling how her mom privately scolded her while keeping up appearances in front of the officers.

"[To them, she’s like,] 'Oh, she’s a great girl! Ah, teenagers, I don't know why she did that!'" The Kardashians star recalled about what her mom said at the time.

Even though Kris was furious, she still had Khloé’s back. When Caitlyn — who was still her husband at the time — noticed the car was missing, Kris covered for her.

"I remember he couldn't get the car the next day and he's like, 'Where's my Escalade?'" Kris chimed in. "[I said], 'Oh, it had a scratch and I took it right to the shop!'"

khloe kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian still feels her mom went too easy on her after the incident.

That didn’t mean Khloé got off easy, as Kris cursed her out and made sure she faced the consequences.

Still, Khloé thinks she had a light punishment.

"You kept it from Bruce and I was always like, 'That was really nice of you. That was really cool of you that you did that,'" she told her mom.

khloe kardashian kris jenner
Source: MEGA

The reality star hosts the 'Khloé in Wonderland' podcast.

Kris explained her reasoning, saying, "You guys showed me a lot of respect, so even though you were probably shaking because that was a horrible thing to go through, and scared of what I might do or how I would react, you know my temperature."

"You know that when I get really mad and [say] 'Get in the car! You know, you're dead! Get in the car!' – you know that I don't mean any of that," she continued. "You just know that because you know me, your mom. And I'm gonna get in the car and we're gonna laugh about it one day."

