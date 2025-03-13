Khloé Kardashian Reveals She 'Stole' Caitlyn Jenner's Car at 15 Years Old: 'I Got Taken to Jail'

When the officer asked for her license, Khloé panicked and made something up.

"My name is... I think I said Kourtney Kardashian, but my birthday – and I gave Kim [Kardashian]'s birthday,” she admitted, referring to her sisters.

"Of course, they were like 'You're lying, get out of the car,'" she continued. "I got taken to jail, so I went to jail, they called you and I don't know it was like 9 or 10 at night."