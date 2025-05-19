Kid Rock and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Fuel Dating Rumors as They Cozy Up at Country Singer's Concert: Photo

Kid Rock and Lauren first sparked dating rumors back in January, when they were spotted leaving Donald's Inauguration Day celebrations in a cab together at 2:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C.

It remains unclear whether the duo just departed the event in the same ride or whether they actually went home together, however, a source previously claimed the pair appeared flirty at the party.

"Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed," the insider spilled.