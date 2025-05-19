Kid Rock and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Fuel Dating Rumors as They Cozy Up at Country Singer's Concert: Photo
All signs are pointing to a romance between Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert.
The MAGA-supporting country singer and the GOP congresswoman further fueled dating rumors after they were spotted side by side at Kid Rock's Rock'n'Rodeo show in Texas on Friday night, May 16.
Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert Pose Like a Couple
In a photo shared to social media by Dana Loesch, Kid Rock and Boebert looked cozy while posing next to the conservative radio host and her husband, Chris, at the "All Summer Long" singer's "half rock, half rodeo" event, which was streamed by Fox Nation.
"Making America GREAT Again 🇺🇸," Lauren captioned her re-post of Dana's image, showcasing her prideful support of President Donald Trump.
For the occasion, Kid Rock sported a cowboy hat, a blue long-sleeved button-up shirt, dark wash pants and tan shoes. Meanwhile, Boebert donned a brown mini dress, a matching hat and U.S.A.-themed cowboy boots.
The viral photo caused fans to wonder whether the two were an official item, as one person declared, "Kid Rock is definitely smashing that," while another admirer praised, "you two make a great couple!! I’m not in your district anymore, but I still support you!!"
When Did Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert First Spark Romance Rumors?
Kid Rock and Lauren first sparked dating rumors back in January, when they were spotted leaving Donald's Inauguration Day celebrations in a cab together at 2:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C.
It remains unclear whether the duo just departed the event in the same ride or whether they actually went home together, however, a source previously claimed the pair appeared flirty at the party.
"Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed," the insider spilled.
Lauren Boebert Stays Mum on Kid Rock Dating Rumors
Lauren was later stopped on the street by a reporter and questioned about the alleged romance, though the politician refused to confirm or deny.
"You're always asking about my dating life. Is it that fun and interesting?" she asked the journalist before admitting she and Kid Rock had fun together a second time at the Turning Point Gala on February 11.
She made sure to note there were a bunch of other friends she saw at the event, stating: "Y'all with all your stories, Mom won't stop asking for concert tickets, so, that's the problem I'm facing now."
Kid Rock and Audrey Berry End Engagement
A relationship between Lauren and Kid Rock could be in the cards considering the "Picture" singer has been single since reportedly ending his engagement to longtime fiancée Audrey Berry at the end of last year.
Sources confirmed in February that he and Berry had called off their plans to marry seven years after Kid Rock popped the question.