Kid Rock and Fiancée Audrey Berry Call Off 7-Year Engagement After Singer Was Seen Getting Flirty With Lauren Boebert
Kid Rock and his fiancée, Audrey Berry, have called off their seven-year engagement, according to a new report.
Us Weekly confirmed the singer separated from Berry and moved on, with a source dishing he’s “venturing into the dating pool.” A second source confirmed this isn’t recent, as they ended their relationship in late 2024.
In early February, Kid Rock was spotted getting into a cab with Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert. According to Page Six, the two left a party with one another at 2:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C., after celebrating Donald Trump’s second term.
On January 20, TMZ spotted Boebert and Kid Rock together, sharing a video in which they claimed she was “fangirling” over the star. Sources dished to the site that Boebert and her mother were “big fans” of him.
Prior to that, in April 2017, news of Berry and Kid Rock’s engagement was confirmed by The Detroit Free Press.
Fans also spotted her rocking a big diamond ring on the Kid Rock’s Chillin’ the Most cruise. The duo reportedly met in suburban Detroit after Kid Rock’s marriage to Pamela Anderson fell apart.
Anderson and Kid Rock tied the knot in a private ceremony in the south of France, only to end up divorcing a few months later in 2007.
While their relationship was very public, the crooner insisted to Piers Morgan in 2011 his time with Berry was going to be different. “This is somebody who is not a celebrity,” he explained. “It can really be a tough thing to deal with. I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish."
Although they maintained a decent level of privacy, Berry became well-known among the star’s fan base. He also referenced her in his 2015 song “Johnny Cash,” saying, “I like to watch you shoot your guns."
In 2021, he gave a rare quote about Berry, telling Hook & Barrel, “Every day I pinch myself. I give many, many thanks. I do give a lot of attribution to the hard work that I’ve put in, but at the end of the day, I’ve been a very lucky person. My fiancée, Audrey, says I have a golden horseshoe up my a—. I don’t take anything for granted, and I think that’s because it took me so long in the trenches to make it, and I worked so hard, but there’s no question I give thanks every day to the position I’m in.”