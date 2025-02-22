Kid Rock and Fiancée Audrey Berry Call Off 7-Year Engagement After Singer Was Seen Getting Flirty With Lauren Boebert

Us Weekly confirmed the singer separated from Berry and moved on, with a source dishing he’s “venturing into the dating pool.” A second source confirmed this isn’t recent, as they ended their relationship in late 2024.

In early February, Kid Rock was spotted getting into a cab with Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert. According to Page Six, the two left a party with one another at 2:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C., after celebrating Donald Trump’s second term.