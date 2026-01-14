or
Kiefer Sutherland Arrested After Making 'Criminal Threats' at Rideshare Driver in L.A.

photo of Kiefer Sutherland.
Kiefer Sutherland was arrested after an alleged altercation with a rideshare driver in L.A.

Jan. 13 2026, Published 8:32 p.m. ET

Kiefer Sutherland has been arrested after he got into an alleged altercation with a rideshare driver in Los Angeles.

According to arrest records obtained by a news outlet, the actor, 59, was arrested on Monday, January 12. He was later released that same day on $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Superior Court for his first court date on Monday, February 2.

Inside the Alleged Altercation

image of The actor was arrested on January 12.
The actor was arrested on January 12.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about an assault involving a rideshare driver around 12:15 a.m. near Sunset Blvd and Fairfax Ave, Fox News reported on Tuesday, January 13.

"The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim," LAPD officials said. "Officers arrested Sutherland at the scene for Criminal Threats."

The driver "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene," the authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

The Actor Has a History of Arrests

image of The star has gotten arrested a slew of times.
The star has gotten arrested a slew of times.

This is hardly the first time Sutherland has gotten in trouble with the law.

His first arrest was in 1989, People reported. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He also faced charges of carrying a concealed and loaded weapon, but those were later dropped. He pleaded no contest to alcohol-related reckless driving.

He was arrested again for DUI in 1993 and entered the same plea as in his first case, opting for 200 hours of community service rather than serving 12 days in jail.

image of Kiefer Sutherland was arrested for drunk driving in 2004.
Kiefer Sutherland was arrested for drunk driving in 2004.

In 2004, he was arrested again for drunk driving, which landed him five years probation.

Three years later, the actor was arrested again on suspicion of DUI and given a 48-day prison sentence. He was also fined and ordered to enroll in an alcohol treatment program.

13 years later, he did an illegal U-turn in Hollywood. He failed a sobriety test and was booked in jail. He was later released on $25,000 bail.

image of Kiefer Sutherland was asked about giving up alcohol in a 2016 interview.
Kiefer Sutherland was asked about giving up alcohol in a 2016 interview.

He was also accused of assault in Manhattan. According to the complaint, the Hollywood star allegedly head-butted designer Jack McCollough, CNN reported. He was ticketed, according to ABC News. Though a court date was set, he later apologized and charges were dropped.

During a 2016 interview, Sutherland was asked about giving up alcohol.

"I have, at times, for stretches of time. But at some point, I've made a decision, right or wrong, for myself that I would rather work really hard so I could still have some of those times than to just simply stop. That's a choice I've made and I live with that choice," he shared.

