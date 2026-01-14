Kiefer Sutherland Arrested After Making 'Criminal Threats' at Rideshare Driver in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland has been arrested after he got into an alleged altercation with a rideshare driver in Los Angeles. According to arrest records obtained by a news outlet, the actor, 59, was arrested on Monday, January 12. He was later released that same day on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Superior Court for his first court date on Monday, February 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Alleged Altercation

Source: mega The actor was arrested on January 12.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about an assault involving a rideshare driver around 12:15 a.m. near Sunset Blvd and Fairfax Ave, Fox News reported on Tuesday, January 13. "The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim," LAPD officials said. "Officers arrested Sutherland at the scene for Criminal Threats." The driver "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene," the authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor Has a History of Arrests

Source: mega The star has gotten arrested a slew of times.

This is hardly the first time Sutherland has gotten in trouble with the law. His first arrest was in 1989, People reported. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He also faced charges of carrying a concealed and loaded weapon, but those were later dropped. He pleaded no contest to alcohol-related reckless driving. He was arrested again for DUI in 1993 and entered the same plea as in his first case, opting for 200 hours of community service rather than serving 12 days in jail.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kiefer Sutherland was arrested for drunk driving in 2004.

In 2004, he was arrested again for drunk driving, which landed him five years probation. Three years later, the actor was arrested again on suspicion of DUI and given a 48-day prison sentence. He was also fined and ordered to enroll in an alcohol treatment program. 13 years later, he did an illegal U-turn in Hollywood. He failed a sobriety test and was booked in jail. He was later released on $25,000 bail.

Source: mega Kiefer Sutherland was asked about giving up alcohol in a 2016 interview.