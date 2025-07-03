or
'Kill Bill' Star Michael Madsen Dead at 67, His Manager Confirms in Heartbreaking Post

Photo of Michael Madsen.
Source: MEGA

Michael Madsen has died at 67 years old, his manager confirmed on Thursday, July 3.

By:

July 3 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Michael Madsen, who appeared in several films, including Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs and more, has died at 67 years old, his manager, Ron Smith, confirmed on Thursday, July 3.

He died on Thursday morning from a cardiac arrest, Smith revealed.

kill bill star michael madsen dead manager confirms
Source: MEGA

Michael Madsen appeared in Quentin Tarantino's films.

Deputies responded to Madsen's L.A. home after a 911 call came in. He was pronounced dead at his residence. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff's department said.

kill bill star michael madsen dead manager confirms
Source: MEGA

DeAnna Madsen and Michael Madsen split after their son's death.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," managers Susan Ferris and Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez said. "Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited."

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many," they concluded.

kill bill star michael madsen dead manager confirms
Source: MEGA

The star died at 67 years old.

celeb death

Madsen's Hollywood career launched when he appeared in the 1983 film WarGames.

He went on to appear in a lot of Quentin Tarantino's films, including Kill Bill: Vol. 1, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Madsen shared three sons with his estranged wife, DeAnna Madsen. He also has children from a prior marriage. Hudson Madsen, one of his six kids, died by suicide at age 26 in 2022.

kill bill star michael madsen dead manager confirms
Source: MEGA

The actor's death was confirmed by his team.

Michael filed for divorce from DeAnna after 28 years in marriage in 2024. He claimed they separated shortly after Hudson's tragic death on January 25, 2022.

In the documents, dated Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the actor claimed his ex drove their son to die by suicide "by her neglect, drinking and alcoholism," insisting the "irreconcilable differences" he'd listed did "not adequately describe the divorce filing."

"Respondent also significantly contributed to my personal issues as well. I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in the Respondent breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for DV," Michael's statement continued.

The filing comes after Michael had been taken into custody on August 17, 2024, after being arrested under California Penal Code section 243(e)(1), which is battery of a spouse, online records revealed.

Two days later, his rep confirmed he was home following the incident.

“Michael has shown immense compassion and restraint during this period towards his estranged wife,” the star's attorney Perry Wander said. “He’s definitely not guilty of domestic violence.”

