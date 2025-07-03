'Kill Bill' Star Michael Madsen Dead at 67, His Manager Confirms in Heartbreaking Post

Michael Madsen , who appeared in several films, including Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs and more, has died at 67 years old , his manager, Ron Smit h, confirmed on Thursday, July 3.

Deputies responded to Madsen's L.A. home after a 911 call came in. He was pronounced dead at his residence. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff's department said.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," managers Susan Ferris and Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez said. "Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited."

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many," they concluded.