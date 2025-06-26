NEWS 'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Heads to Trial Over Shocking Hit-and-Run Accusation Source: @kimdelaney4reel/Instagram 'NYPD Blue' star Kim Delaney will stand trial in 2026 after she was accused of a hit-and-run that left the victim injured.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Delaney, famous for her role on NYPD Blue, is set to stand trial after a man accused her of a hit-and-run that left him injured. The legal proceedings are scheduled for January 12, 2026, according to a report. Delaney, 63, is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by Dzhamal Badalov, who claims she fled the scene of an accident on November 6, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimdelaney4reel/Instagram Kim Delaney allegedly appeared intoxicated and barefoot after the hit-and-run incident.

Article continues below advertisement

The trial's original date planned for September has reportedly been impacted by Delaney's recent felony arrest linked to an incident involving her husband, James Morgan. "A criminal action against [Delaney] temporarily impacted and delayed" Badalov's access to crucial evidence, including her deposition, Badalov's attorney stated. In January 2024, Badalov filed the lawsuit, alleging that Delaney caused a crash in Los Angeles and subsequently attempted to escape. He reported that on the day of the incident, she was "witnessed" swerving through the streets of Mar Vista, Calif., while driving her black Mercedes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimdelaney4reel/Instagram Kim Delaney's hit-and-run trial is set for 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

He claimed, "Other motorists on the street witnessed [Delaney] driving erratically and attempted to stop [Delaney] by trying to get her attention." According to the suit, Delaney continued to maneuver "erratically down Venice Boulevard without staying in the street lanes and swerving into the concrete median." Witnesses reportedly observed her crash into Badalov's motorcycle, resulting in him being "thrown off" and landing on the street. Following the collision, witnesses rushed to Delaney's vehicle, urging her to exit.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimdelaney4reel/Instagram Kim Delaney's arrest after a domestic dispute from her husband delayed her hit-and-run trial.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the actress allegedly refused to cooperate and tried to drive away. Badalov documented the scene, fearing she would flee. He described Delaney exiting her car "barefoot" and appearing intoxicated, noting she struggled to walk and exhibited erratic eye movements. A strong smell of alcohol reportedly emanated from Delaney as she attempted to make a phone call. "Witnesses told [Delaney] and the person on the other end of the call that it was not safe for [Delaney] to continue driving and that she needed to be picked up," according to the lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Badalov alleged that the person Delaney contacted offered him money in exchange for not calling the police, which he rejected. This supposedly prompted Delaney to drive away "erratically," further striking the concrete median. In his lawsuit, Badalov accused Delaney of "deliberately" driving under the influence of alcohol, seeking unspecified damages for his alleged "serious bodily injuries, pain and suffering."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimdelaney4reel/Instagram Kim Delaney allegedly tried to flee the hit-and-run scene.