Kim DePaola Slams Melissa Gorga Over New Drama With Kathy Wakile: 'She's a Known Fibber'
Real Housewives of New Jersey friend Kim DePaola slammed Melissa Gorga over her recent drama with Kathy Wakile in an exclusive statement to OK!.
When appearing on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” Gorga claimed Wakile and her husband, Richard Wakile, were building a house across the street from her and her husband, Joe Gorga, in Franklin Lakes, N.J.
Melissa told host Jeff Lewis she had thought about Joe running into Kathy, as the two, who are cousins, no longer speak, to which he replied, she should “build the bridge.” She agreed with the idea.
In a recent appearance on “Page Six Radio,” Kathy said she found Melissa’s response “strange,” as Melissa and Joe had been at a local charity event Kathy was at before her appearance on Jeff’s radio show, and they ignored her.
“The next day, Melissa texts me, which was very nice,” Kathy dished. “She reached out and said how sad it was that we were at the same event and we walked by each other and didn’t say hello. Shame on [Joe] if he saw me and didn’t come up to me.”
Kathy claimed Melissa suggested a meeting to talk things out, which she agreed to.
“So, we met for lunch and [then] she went on ‘Jeff Lewis’ and acted like, ‘Oh, that’s a good idea, Jeff,’ when we had already had our lunch,” Kathy continued, taking issue with the fact that Melissa made it seem like “it was Jeff’s idea” to meet up when they already had.
While Kathy said the meeting went “fine,” she didn’t think it went the way Melissa “would’ve liked it to go, as she “reminded [Melissa] of the things that went down.”
Melissa, Joe, Kathy and Richard were all close until Kathy left RHONJ, after which they stopped speaking.
When asked if she thought Melissa may have wanted to rekindle their relationship as part of a potential RHONJ storyline, Kathy stated, “I think that could’ve been a really good part of it. Could’ve been, like, potential storyline, but I’m not a storyline. I am my own life.”
When asked for a comment, Melissa’s rep told Page Six, “Kathy asked Melissa to please not tell anyone about the lunch and asked her not to mention it on her podcast or [in the] press. Melissa honored Kathy’s wishes and never said it happened.”
OK! spoke to Kim in the wake of these new revelations, as she’s known all of the parties involved for a long time. Kim shared she believes “everything Kathy said.”
“Franklin Lakes is a weird place… it’s a melting pot with mostly new money with a little bit of old money mixed in,” she continued. “Everyone wants to fit in. I’m sure Melissa is embarrassed by what they did in the past, but at the end of the day, she’s a known fibber and a known manipulator. And she certainly wouldn’t be above doing something for a storyline, as she’s been known to lie and make up storylines, à la pretending she had a lost sibling or a singing career.”
Kim noted it was “so weird” Melissa would “lie about meeting Kathy,” but said she guesses “it’s a habit.” “She’s always been a fibber, and it’s sadly a pattern of behavior that will continue,” the famed Posche Boutique owner said. “She should just rename herself Me-LIE-sa Gorga at this point.”
“Maybe she can send Kathy some of her overpriced baked goods to try to make nice,” Kim added. “Oh wait, Kathy actually can bake, so she probably would pass."