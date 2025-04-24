Kim DePaola Slams Melissa Gorga Over New Drama With Kathy Wakile: 'She's a Known Fibber'

When appearing on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” Gorga claimed Wakile and her husband, Richard Wakile, were building a house across the street from her and her husband, Joe Gorga, in Franklin Lakes, N.J.

Melissa told host Jeff Lewis she had thought about Joe running into Kathy, as the two, who are cousins, no longer speak, to which he replied, she should “build the bridge.” She agreed with the idea.

In a recent appearance on “Page Six Radio,” Kathy said she found Melissa’s response “strange,” as Melissa and Joe had been at a local charity event Kathy was at before her appearance on Jeff’s radio show, and they ignored her.