Kim DePaola Slams 'Liar' Melissa Gorga: 'She's the Fakest!'
Long-time “friend” of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Kim DePaola recently spoke with OK! about RHONJ star Melissa Gorga — and, it’s safe to say, she is still not a fan of the “On Display” singer.
“Every one of her storylines was fake,” DePaola dished on Gorga, referring to her looking for a lost sibling, wanting another baby and having a music career as story arcs in prior seasons. “What is she going to come back with?” Gorga, for her part, said she would not return to the show if her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice was to be on next season. The Posche boutique owner isn't buying this, as she insisted Gorga “called the network” and asked what’s going on since the show has been off the air. “Nothing b-----,” DePaola asserted. “Nothing’s going on.”
When the Love Italian Style author appeared on Watch What Happens Live recently, she confronted Andy Cohen about RHONJ being on pause, going as far as to stick her tongue out at him, which left DePaola in disbelief.
“Who talks to their boss like that?” she questioned. “I’ve never seen such disrespect. And what do you think? He doesn’t see that? Who does she think she is?”
The blonde beauty noted the stuff Gorga thinks she can get away with is “really wild,” mentioning how she feels Gorga continues to use Giudice for a storyline, as she doesn’t have one without her.
“They were at City Winery and they were supposed to be doing a fundraiser for the fires, and she’s throwing Sprinkle Cookies into the audience and has pictures of Teresa behind her,” DePaola stated. “She’s still using Teresa, who she says she won’t film with… This is supposed to be a fundraiser. What are you doing?”
Although DePaola didn’t hold back with her comments, she made it clear she’s also not been shy about telling the “How Many Times” crooner how she feels.
“I mean, I told her face to face,” she revealed, “I said, ‘You are the best liar I've ever met. No one lies like you. You are the best.’ I said, ‘There's nobody better.’ It's all a facade with her. Everything. She's the fakest.”
Gorga recently shared a video in which she featured The Hills star Heidi Montag’s song. As fans of Spencer Pratt’s wife know, she lost her home in the Pacific Palisades wildfires, and streaming her music has helped to make money for the couple. Gorga encouraged her fans to support the “I’ll Do It” songstress, but DePaola took issue with how it came across.
She noted Gorga was “in her big closet dancing around and then… hashtagging the fires.” “Are you f------- kidding me?” she asked, adding she feels Gorga is “out of touch with reality.”
DePaola thought it would have been more appropriate if she was sitting with the song playing. “But you're dancing around in your big closet,” she continued. “While Heidi and Spencer lost their home. These people need a come to Jesus moment. They really do.”
