Kim Kardashian's Alleged Stalker 'Made Numerous Threats' Against Her & Boyfriend Pete Davidson: 'Pete Must Die'

The Hulu star previously filed a restraining order against the same man in Los Angeles County Courts, and she gave more insight about the disturbing situation.

“I have never met him or communicated with him and I have no relationship with him. I have never shared my address with (him) and I do not know how he obtained my home address,” she wrote. “There is absolutely no reason or legitimate purpose for him to be contacting me.”

She continued, “In multiple letters, he has threatened to kill me. He has made numerous false and delusional claims about me and my intimate relationships. He has also made disturbing sexual references about me in his letters. On April 25, 2022, a written bomb threat was made to my business office. I am informed that my private security analyzed the written bomb threat and found a number of similarities between the threat and prior letters.”