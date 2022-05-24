Kim Kardashian's Alleged Stalker 'Made Numerous Threats' Against Her & Boyfriend Pete Davidson: 'Pete Must Die'
Kim Kardashian's alleged stalker has threatened to kill her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and the reality starlet, 41, now wants protection for her and her family.
In the filing, which was obtained by The Blast, the brunette beauty's lawyer Shawn Holley gave more details as to what she has been going through.
“In these letters, (he) made numerous violent threats against Ms. Kardashian. In addition, he made numerous sexual comments regarding Ms. Kardashian and her partners. He further threatened that he would take actions that would cause Ms. Kardashian and her family to be imprisoned,” the documents state. “He threatened Ms. Kardashian’s family, referencing Ms. Kardashian’s children."
The "violent threats included threats that Ms. Kardashian was on his 'hit list' and 'must die soon' and would 'get death,'" the filing reads, adding that the alleged stalker wrote, “Cause of your most recent action, I put you on my HIT LIST. If I ever see you in New York or your boyfriend in Los Angeles I will carry it out that day. Pete Must and Will Die this weekend and you next weekend.”
The Hulu star previously filed a restraining order against the same man in Los Angeles County Courts, and she gave more insight about the disturbing situation.
“I have never met him or communicated with him and I have no relationship with him. I have never shared my address with (him) and I do not know how he obtained my home address,” she wrote. “There is absolutely no reason or legitimate purpose for him to be contacting me.”
She continued, “In multiple letters, he has threatened to kill me. He has made numerous false and delusional claims about me and my intimate relationships. He has also made disturbing sexual references about me in his letters. On April 25, 2022, a written bomb threat was made to my business office. I am informed that my private security analyzed the written bomb threat and found a number of similarities between the threat and prior letters.”
A judge granted Kardashian the temporary restraining order against David Resendiz, and a hearing for a long-term restraining order has apparently been set for June 13.