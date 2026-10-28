Kim Kardashian Says She Knew 'Before We Were Married' That Her Relationship With Kris Humphries Would Fail: 'Your Gut Is Always Right'

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Kim Kardashian candidly shared the exact moment she realized her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries was doomed. Speaking with journalist Jonathan Van Meter for the book Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, the reality star reflected on ignoring her inner instincts before walking down the aisle. “I knew it before we were married in my soul,” Kardashian, 46, admitted. “I just thought, ‘Well, it’s cold feet.’ But your gut, your soul, is always right. And then I thought, ‘Well, they’re filming for a show, and if I bail now, they’re going to call me 'the runaway bride' and it will be an even bigger thing.’ But I should have just not gotten married.”

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Author Detailed Kim Kardashian’s Whirlwind Romance

Source: MEGA Van Meter documented Kardashian's swift courtship and immediate marital collapse.

The new book draws from extensive interviews conducted by Van Meter between 2018 and 2026, offering an inside look at Kardashian's life and career. Within its pages, she classifies her infamous 72-day union alongside her s-- tape as one of “the biggest mistakes (and regrets) of her life.” Her romance with Humphries, now 41, moved at a breakneck pace, beginning in October 2010, followed by a May 2011 engagement and an elaborate August wedding. The marriage unraveled just as quickly when Kardashian filed for divorce in October 2011, right around the time their televised wedding special aired.

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Kris Jenner Tried to Stop the Wedding During Rehearsals

Source: MEGA Jenner urged Kardashian to abandon the ceremony during pre-wedding rehearsals.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, also opened up about attempting to intervene before the ceremony took place in Montecito, Calif. “I knew she wasn’t happy. I went to her during the rehearsal, before the wedding. We were in this beautiful house in Montecito, [California], and the windows were open, and Robin Thicke was rehearsing some songs on the dance floor. And I remember listening to the song, and I said to her, ‘Listen … I can just … I feel like … you’re not making the right decision.’ And I said, ‘If you want to cancel the wedding, just get out of here, and I’ll figure it out,'" Jenner shared in the book.

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Producer Farnaz Farjam Observed How the Media Backlash Toughened Kim Kardashian

Source: MEGA Farjam noted that intense public scrutiny strengthened Kardashian.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer Farnaz Farjam also observed that during that era, saying, "Kim didn’t have the confidence to back out." Farjam noted that weathering the intense media backlash from the public breakup ultimately reshaped Kardashian’s personality. “In early seasons, Kim was this hopeless romantic. She would get shy; she could get vulnerable; she wore her emotions on her sleeve. She liked being s--- and having all that attention, but she wasn’t confident,” Farjam explained. “I think she had to go through some hardships — recognizing that it’s not the end of the world — to build that up.” Following the split, their divorce was finalized in June 2013.

Kim Kardashian Recalled Her Grandmother’s Advice

Source: MEGA Kardashian shared how her grandmother's words offered perspective on divorce.