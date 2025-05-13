'I Absolutely Thought I Was Going to Die': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Testifying in Paris Burglary Trial

Kim Kardashian got emotional when describing her 2017 Paris robbery on Tuesday, May 13 — nearly nine years after she was held at gunpoint.

"Hi. I'm Kim Kardashian and I just want to thank everyone, especially the French authorities for allowing me to be here and testify today and allowing me to share my truth," the reality star, 44, said before recalling the infamous night.

"I came to Paris for Fashion Week, and Paris is always a place that I love so much. I used to walk around the city when I woke up in the middle of the night at 3 or 4 a.m., take walks around the city," she continued. "I always felt really safe... I'd stop in little hotels for hot chocolate, it was magical. But when I came for Fashion Week during that trip, it changed everything."

She then started wiping away tears recounting the harrowing story.