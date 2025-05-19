Kim Kardashian Puts on Busty Display in Paris After Robbery Trial: Photos
Kim Kardashian made some interesting style choices while on testimony in Paris.
The reality star, 44, bared her cleavage in a lacy bra, topped with a feathered robe and casual baseball cap on Sunday, May 18.
The SKIMS founder paired the flamboyant ensemble with a brown belt and pointy stilettos. The hair accessory, however, is what drew the most controversy from her audience.
"That cap just ruins the whole look," one person wrote, while another expressed, "Sorry, this literally style only looks good on Rihanna."
Another user compared Kardashian to the episode of Friends where Phoebe dresses up for a baseball game because it's her anniversary with Mike.
The beauty mogul posed in her avant-garde outfit on a hotel bench, at brunch, and in the back of a car with her mom, Kris Jenner. The momager, 69, rocked a maroon suit and tie with loafers and dark sunglasses.
Aside from spending time with her mother, Kim enjoyed hot chocolate at Carette with fashion designers Simone Harouche and Michele Lamy, along with communications specialist Youssef Marquis.
The Kardashians star captioned her social media share, "A day in Paris."
Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Trial Outfits
Just three days earlier, Kim debuted another court ensemble: a skin-tight, black blazer dress with a peplum and shoulder pads. She swept her hair back into a high bun, allowing her diamond necklace to shine.
She was joined, once again, by her mom, who wore a double-breasted, checkered blazer and red tie.
"This is such a statement," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley wrote with clapping emojis underneath the carousel.
Others, however, thought their looks were inappropriate for the legal proceedings, calling them a "ridiculous way to show up to court."
Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery
Kim is currently testifying in France for her 2017 Paris robbery where she was held at gunpoint. She broke down when taking the stand to detail her story on Tuesday, May 13.
Kim was in Paris for Fashion Week at the time when an enjoyable evening quickly took a turn for the worse.
"I used to walk around the city when I woke up in the middle of the night at 3 or 4 a.m., take walks around the city," she recalled. "I always felt really safe...I'd stop in little hotels for hot chocolate, it was magical. But when I came for Fashion Week during that trip, it changed everything."
She was packing up her bags when two men entered the room, whom she assumed were "police officers." They brought the night receptionist, Abderrahmane Ouatiki, handcuffed, into her room.
"The taller one was looking through my stuff and had found the jewelry box, and he said: 'aha, aha!' — excited and grateful that he found more jewelry," she explained.
At one point, the men threw her on the bed and tied her hands together with zip ties. She begged the receptionist to "please translate to them that I have babies, I have to make it home." One of the men yanked her toward him, exposing her naked body underneath the robe she was wearing.
"I'm certain that's the moment he rapes me. I say a prayer to mentally prepare myself," she added. "At that point, I was sure that's when they were going to shoot me. So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend."
Eventually, they ran off, and she hid in the bushes until her family and police arrived.