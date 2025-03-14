Kim Kardashian Covers Her Naked Body With an Oversized Hat for Risqué Photoshoot
Kim Kardashian may have a passion for fashion, but she's also perfectly fine ditching her clothes every now and then for a photoshoot!
On Friday, March 14, the reality star revealed she's the cover girl for Perfect magazine's latest issue, which has multiple editions featuring different photos.
In one snap, the SKIMS founder, 44, went topless and covered her chest with a fluffy white shawl.
She accessorized with white lace leggings and a big dark hat that featured a feather design in the front.
The next cover was even more scandalous, as Kardashian was seemingly naked sitting in a big round gray furry chair. In the image, the star covered her chest and torso with another oversized hat while rocking the same headpiece from the prior image.
The mom-of-four showed off her bare legs from the thigh down and added just a pair of ankle strap heels, which had a feather detail on them.
Another cover pictured the star walking down the stairs in a white lace bra, a white shoulder shrug that featured full length arm gloves, white miniskirt, garter suspenders and matching thigh-high stockings.
The fourth and final cover was a close-up shot of Kardashian's face covered in artistic makeup and a hair net.
In Kardashian's Instagram post promoting the issue, she revealed the shoot took place in Malibu, Calif., in November 2024.
In her interview with the magazine, the fashion designer touched on how her views have changed when it comes to what she wants to reveal or hide from her family's reality show or her personal social media accounts.
"I just live a different life [from when I was younger]. I know how to live a more private life, and share what we share on our terms," she explained.
"I'll post what I want to post. I try not to talk about people and be kind and do things to not hurt people's feelings," Kardashian said of keeping some of her thoughts to herself. "The stuff that I post about myself... I try not to have an opinion on it."
Since social media can be a breeding ground for hate, the makeup mogul set out rules for when daughter North West, 11, goes on TikTok.
"I think every family is different, even within my family. How Kourtney [Kardashian] operates, how Khloé [Kardashian] operates, how Kylie [Jenner] — we always say every family is different," the star dished on the "GOOP" podcast of her sisters who have children. "With social media, it is hard because all the cousins, all my nieces and nephews, they're all best friends with my kids. They're all the same ages."
"So if Penelope [Disick] has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok, and all the girls at school have a TikTok," Kim continued, referring to Kourtney's daughter.
"However, I have made a rule with their dad [Kanye West] about it — he's not happy about that. I respect that. But it can only be on my phone," she shared. "It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments."