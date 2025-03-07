Kim Kardashian 'Already Complaining' About Being North’s Momager: 'She’s Asking Kris Jenner for Help'
With an album in the works and a few concert performances already under North West's belt, the 11-year-old's career is quickly gaining momentum — but her mom and manager, Kim Kardashian, is struggling to keep up.
While the makeup mogul puts on a brave face in public, a source claimed she's opened up to her own momager, Kris Jenner, 69, and asked for guidance on the situation.
"It’s a heck of a lot of work to be a momager and Kris feels like no one in the family has ever really acknowledged how much energy it’s taken her over the years to keep all their careers running," the source told a news outlet. "So, she’s pretty happy that Kim’s getting a taste of what it’s like and how exhausting it is."
"Kim’s already complaining about all the time it takes out of her own schedule and she’s asking Kris for her help," the insider said.
The source noted the mother-of-four, 44, "already has enough on her plate," and the fact that her daughter's dad, Kanye West, "still has a say in everything that goes on" just makes things more difficult.
North's performance of "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" at a Hollywood Bowl production in 2024 was featured on a recent episode of The Kardashians, where Kim acknowledged that some people believe the 11-year-old only got the gig because of her famous parents.
"I already know what’s coming. That she’s not Whitney Houston. Duh!" the SKIMS designer declared. "North is the moment. They want to see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on anything. Because she’s a personality, a performer. And if anyone wants to hate on a child that having is having the time of their lives, 'F--- you.'"
“It's such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all. She's so proud of herself. She did such a great job," Kim gushed. "And anyone that is hating on a kid is just a hater — she's not there to be Mariah Carey."
A release date for North's debut album has not yet been announced, but the disc is set to be titled Elementary School Dropout, a tribute to Kanye's Grammy-winning album College Dropout.
In January, the controversial rapper, 47, shared photos of North in the studio.
"This little girl made me love music again 🥲. She asked me to make beats for her [so] I got back on the ASR," he captioned the images. "Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for [his album] BULLY."
