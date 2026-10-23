Kim Kardashian 'Cried' Reading Stories About Her Teen Years in Her Authorized Biography, Says Author: 'They Were So True to Her'

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Kim Kardashian had an emotional breakdown while reading chapters about her early teens in her authorized biography, according to author Jonathan Van Meter. "But she read a couple of other chapters [about her earlier years] and cried because they were so true to her experience as a 13-year-old. She said it made her give that little girl some grace," Van Meter recalled.

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Kim Kardashian Takes Issue With How Her Late Dad Was Portrayed

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian questioned the 'snarky' tone the author used to describe her late father, Robert Kardashian.

However, Van Meter admitted his tone about Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian Sr., sounded "snarky." He came to understand why she was upset, realizing that while Robert felt like a distant memory to him, his presence remained vivid and deeply personal to her. Kim also questioned why her personal life continued to attract so much media attention. According to Jonathan, the reality star felt the discussion surrounding her s-- tape had dragged on for too long and was particularly uncomfortable revisiting her past marriage to Damon Thomas. Despite her initial concerns, Jonathan revealed that Kim ultimately agreed to keep most of the material she had questioned in the manuscript. "In the end, she accepted the material she had objected to. I cut two sentences for her because they concerned her safety," he explained.

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Kris Jenner Reportedly 'Flipped Out' Over Past Affair

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner reportedly 'flipped out' after learning that Kim Kardashian's biography revisited her affair from 30 years earlier.

The biography caused family tension, especially regarding Kris Jenner's past. "A couple of months ago, Kim called me late at night. She'd been at Khloé's house, where Khloé told her Kris had flipped out on camera while they were filming the show, "Jonathan shared. "She was yelling, 'Why did Kim drag us all into this? Why is my affair from 30 years ago in the book?'" he recalled. "Two days later, Kris was fine. But it's going to be on the show." The biographer didn't name names, but Kris previously revealed she had an extramarital relationship with Todd Waterman back in 1989, during her marriage to Kim’s father.

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Kim Kardashian Defends Her Decision to Participate in the Biography

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian defended her biographer to Kris Jenner.

Still, Kim believes the project is special. She defended Jonathan to her mother, asking why they wouldn't want someone who truly understood them to tell their story. "Her life is so self-mediated. Nobody had really told it from a writer's perspective," he said. "She understood that: 'I know this book is from your point of view. It's your book,'" he recalled.

Jonathan Van Meter Reveals Why Kardashian Was Reluctant

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian finally 'cracked open' during their time together in Malibu.