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Kim Kardashian 'Cried' Reading Stories About Her Teen Years in Her Authorized Biography, Says Author: 'They Were So True to Her'

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Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian 'cried' after reading chapters about her teenage years in a new biography.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian had an emotional breakdown while reading chapters about her early teens in her authorized biography, according to author Jonathan Van Meter.

"But she read a couple of other chapters [about her earlier years] and cried because they were so true to her experience as a 13-year-old. She said it made her give that little girl some grace," Van Meter recalled.

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Kim Kardashian Takes Issue With How Her Late Dad Was Portrayed

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image of Kim Kardashian questioned the 'snarky' tone the author used to describe her late father, Robert Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian questioned the 'snarky' tone the author used to describe her late father, Robert Kardashian.

However, Van Meter admitted his tone about Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian Sr., sounded "snarky." He came to understand why she was upset, realizing that while Robert felt like a distant memory to him, his presence remained vivid and deeply personal to her.

  • Kim also questioned why her personal life continued to attract so much media attention. According to Jonathan, the reality star felt the discussion surrounding her s-- tape had dragged on for too long and was particularly uncomfortable revisiting her past marriage to Damon Thomas.

    Despite her initial concerns, Jonathan revealed that Kim ultimately agreed to keep most of the material she had questioned in the manuscript.

    "In the end, she accepted the material she had objected to. I cut two sentences for her because they concerned her safety," he explained.

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    Kris Jenner Reportedly 'Flipped Out' Over Past Affair

    image of Kris Jenner reportedly 'flipped out' after learning that Kim Kardashian's biography revisited her affair from 30 years earlier.
    Source: MEGA

    Kris Jenner reportedly 'flipped out' after learning that Kim Kardashian's biography revisited her affair from 30 years earlier.

    The biography caused family tension, especially regarding Kris Jenner's past.

    "A couple of months ago, Kim called me late at night. She'd been at Khloé's house, where Khloé told her Kris had flipped out on camera while they were filming the show, "Jonathan shared.

    "She was yelling, 'Why did Kim drag us all into this? Why is my affair from 30 years ago in the book?'" he recalled. "Two days later, Kris was fine. But it's going to be on the show."

    The biographer didn't name names, but Kris previously revealed she had an extramarital relationship with Todd Waterman back in 1989, during her marriage to Kim’s father.

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    Kim Kardashian Defends Her Decision to Participate in the Biography

    image of Kim Kardashian defended her biographer to Kris Jenner.
    Source: MEGA

    Kim Kardashian defended her biographer to Kris Jenner.

    Still, Kim believes the project is special. She defended Jonathan to her mother, asking why they wouldn't want someone who truly understood them to tell their story.

    "Her life is so self-mediated. Nobody had really told it from a writer's perspective," he said.

    "She understood that: 'I know this book is from your point of view. It's your book,'" he recalled.

    Jonathan Van Meter Reveals Why Kardashian Was Reluctant

    image of Kim Kardashian finally 'cracked open' during their time together in Malibu.
    Source: MEGA

    Kim Kardashian finally 'cracked open' during their time together in Malibu.

    Jonathan explained that while Kim was comfortable living in the public eye, opening up about her emotions didn't come as easily — and even her childhood friends recalled that she rarely showed signs of vulnerability.

    However, the writer was impressed by Kim's understanding of journalism, particularly her ability to distinguish between "off-the-record and on-the-record" conversations.

    He revealed that the reality star would often share the full story with him before they worked together to determine which details and quotes could be attributed to her.

    According to Jonathan, it took time for Kim to let her guard down. It wasn't until they spent time together in Malibu during the summer of 2024 that she began opening up about her personal feelings.

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