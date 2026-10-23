Kris Jenner 'Flipped Out on Camera' Over Her Affair Being Included in Kim Kardashian's Authorized Biography: 'Why Did She Drag Us All Into This?'

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Kris Jenner was reportedly not happy about Kim Kardashian's new biography. Citizen Kim, Kardashian's authorized biography, comes out on October 27 and was written by Jonathan Van Meter, who recently opened up about the five years he spent with the mom-of-four. Van Meter got to know the ins and outs of the entire Kardashian family and detailed all their juicy secrets in the new book, with her approval.

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian spoke with the author of her biography for over five years.

But even after getting the green light from Kardashian, some members of the reality television empire were less than thrilled about the information included in the tell-all. "A couple of months ago, Kim called me late at night. She’d been at Khloé’s house, where Khloé told her Kris had flipped out on camera while they were filming the show," he revealed in an interview. It turns out, Kris had rifled through her advanced copy of the book and found that her 1989 affair with soccer player Todd Waterman — which occurred while she was married to Robert Kardashian — was included in its pages.

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'Why Did Kim Drag Us Into This?'

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner reacted on camera in front of Khloé Kardashian.

"She was yelling, 'Why did Kim drag us all into this? Why is my affair from 30 years ago in the book?'" he recalled Kim telling him in the aftermath of Kris' outburst. After two days, the All's Fair star managed to talk her mother down, though Jonathan noted that her tirade would be included in upcoming seasons of The Kardashians. "All this stuff gets written about us, and then a guy comes along who gets us and wants to explain us," Jonathan recalled Kim telling her mother. "Why wouldn’t you want that?" "That’s the closest I got to an answer about why she did the book," he added.

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian went through every page of the biography.

Kim herself read through every page of her upcoming biography and ended up rejecting only "two sentences" in the detailed retelling of her life. "She did her homework. She went through it page by page..." he revealed. "Then we had a Zoom with two people who work for her and another long phone call." "That’s when she said things like, 'This part, really? Do we have to?'" Jonathan recalled. "And I’d say, 'We do.'"

What Did Kim Kardashian Leave Out?

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian only omitted two sentences for her safety.