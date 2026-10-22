Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Dresses Up as Natalie Nunn for Halloween — and the 'Bad Girls Club' Star Reacts

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North West, the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, took Halloween creativity to a whole new level by dressing up as reality TV star and Baddies creator Natalie Nunn. Known for her hilarious and viral transformations on TikTok, North showcased the process of stepping into Nunn’s shoes, delivering an uncanny homage that quickly set social media ablaze. To complete the striking resemblance, North didn't hold back on the details. She even applied a dramatic, long prosthetic chin to mirror the TV personality’s most recognizable feature.

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Natalie Nunn Reacts

Source: MEGA Natalie Nunn reacted to the costume.

Instead of taking offense to the exaggerated prosthetic, Natalie was utterly elated by the teen's viral Halloween tribute. The Bad Girls Club alum-turned-Zeus Network executive shared North’s transformation TikTok to her own Instagram account to celebrate the moment. Natalie cheered on the effort, writing, “I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH!!”

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Natalie Nunn Blocks the Haters

Source: MEGA Natalie Nunn overcame online hate.

Natalie’s enthusiastic approval offered a refreshing contrast to the wave of online criticism. After declaring on Instagram last year that haters only make her stronger, she once again showed her ability to turn internet negativity into a positive moment. “They talked about my big chin so much…made so much fun of me,” she wrote. “The hate made me so famous and made me MILLIONS !! Life’s great… how’s life lifing for y’all?” As Natalie quipped at the time, “Cheers from my big chin and yours truly Miss Nunn!”

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A Lip-Sync Transformation Fit for North West

Source: MEGA North West raps Nicki Minaj's verse for an epic reveal.

In the viral video, North kicked things off by rapping along to Nicki Minaj’s fiery verse on Lil Uzi Vert’s hit song “Endless Fashion,” which name-drops Natalie and references her signature feature. “Ayo, even if my name was Natalie Nunn, you b------ still couldn’t chin-check me," she raps. After delivering the lyric, North showed off her full costume, channeling the reality TV star's signature style. She sported a sleek black sleeveless top with "Zeus" printed in white lettering, paired with a black pleated leather miniskirt, knee-high tights and sneakers. North completed the look with a jet-black bob wig and a sparkling "CEO Baddies" diamond chain, closely resembling the custom jewelry Nunn frequently wears on her shows.

Kim Kardashian Clones Her Eldest Daughter

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian dressed up as her eldest daughter.