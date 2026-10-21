Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Daughter North West for Halloween as She Rocks Bright Blue Hair and Facial Piercings: Photos

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Like mother, like daughter! Kim Kardashian took Halloween to a whole new level by transforming into her daughter North West, recreating the 13-year-old's edgy style with bright blue hair, dramatic makeup and an assortment of facial and hand piercings. The reality star, 46, unveiled the look in an Instagram carousel, proving she's not afraid to poke fun at herself while celebrating her eldest child's distinctive fashion sense.

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Kim Kardashian Transforms Into North West for Halloween

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian recreated North West's signature aesthetic.

Kardashian looked nearly unrecognizable as she posed for a series of photos wearing an extra-long, electric-blue wig parted down the middle. The SKIMS founder completed the transformation with oversized false eyelashes, pale pink lips and several metallic studs placed around her face. She also sported what appeared to be decorative hand piercings, including tiny metallic studs across her fingers, along with elaborate silver rings and dramatically pointed nails. Kardashian captioned the post, "Halloween 2026," adding a spooky emoji.

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Kim Kardashian Recreates North West's Edgy Style

Source: @NORTHWSST/INSTAGRAM, @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM The SKIMS founder accessorized with spiked wrist cuffs, elaborate jewelry and a chunky skull necklace.

The mother-of-four didn't stop at the hair and makeup. Kardashian wore an oversized black graphic T-shirt layered over black-and-white striped sleeves, giving the ensemble a punk-inspired feel. She accessorized with spiked black leather wrist cuffs and a chunky silver chain necklace featuring a large skull pendant with blue accents. In several photos, Kardashian posed with her hand covering her mouth, while other shots showed her dramatically flipping her blue hair and flashing her elaborate manicure. The playful photoshoot captured the rebellious aesthetic North has embraced through her fashion choices and social media appearances.

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Fans React to Kim Kardashian Dressing Up as Her Daughter

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian showed off decorative facial and hand piercings.

Kardashian's transformation quickly caught the attention of fans and celebrities, with the Instagram carousel receiving more than 4 million likes. One commenter praised the decision to dress up as her daughter, writing, "Being your kid for Halloween and everyone knowing you're dressed as your kid is the most underrated flex EVERRRR!!" Another fan agreed, commenting, "Dressing up as your daughter is fire lol."

North West Is Known for Her Bold Fashion Choices

Source: @NORTHWSST/INSTAGRAM Fans praised the recognizable costume, calling it an impressive Halloween move.