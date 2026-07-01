Kim Kardashian Drops Jaws in Barely-There Animal-Print Micro Bikini: Photos
July 1 2026, Updated 6:14 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is proving once again that she's the queen of the tiny bikini.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 45, turned heads in a barely-there, cheetah print micro-bikini in new photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, June 30.
Kim Kardashian Flaunted Her Famous Curves
"NEW DROP — SKIMS MICRO FITS EVERYBODY — SKIMS.COM," she captioned the carousel of snaps.
The photo series kicked off with Kardashian striking a pose against a gray backdrop.
She showcased her famous curves in a tiny triangle top paired with dangerously low-rise bottoms. The reality star wore her dark locks in loose waves and completed the look with her signature, full-face makeup.
Kim Kardashian Showed Off Latest SKIMS Drop
In another sultry shot, the SKIMS owner put her sculpted stomach on full display as she leaned on a nearby sink while staring at the camera.
The mother-of-four also posed in a bright pink scoop-neck bikini, which showed off racy cleavage.
The bottoms featured fuller coverage and rope drawstrings on the side as a flirty finishing touch.
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Fans Reacted to Kim Kardashian's Thirst Trap
Fans flooded the comments section to praise Kardashian's stunning figure.
"Keep building your empire! A lot of people see your beauty, but I see your business savviness!" one user said, while another wrote, "She's still got it! Kim, you look amazing!"
Others pointed out what a "lucky man" her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, is.
"These were probably meant for Lewis huh?" joked one fan, while a second added, "I couldn't be more jealous of Lewis Hamilton."
The Hulu personality and F1 driver, 41, first sparked dating rumors in February after being spotted overseas on a "romantic meetup," a source confirmed to People at the time. The outlet claimed the pair flew into the United Kingdom on a private jet and stayed at a luxury hotel in the English countryside before continuing to Paris, France.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Heats Up
After months of speculation, the pair made their social media debut when Kardashian posted a photo of them riding bikes together in June.
Kardashian is reportedly "very happy" in her new relationship — so much so, she allegedly introduced Hamilton to the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, 49.
"Kim's very selective when it comes to the people she allows around her kids. She's very protective of them and doesn't take new introductions lightly," a source told a news outlet that same month. "The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him."