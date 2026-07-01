Kim Kardashian Drops Jaws in Barely-There Animal-Print Micro Bikini: Photos

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Kim Kardashian Flaunted Her Famous Curves

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination in a tiny triangle bikini top.

"NEW DROP — SKIMS MICRO FITS EVERYBODY — SKIMS.COM," she captioned the carousel of snaps. The photo series kicked off with Kardashian striking a pose against a gray backdrop. She showcased her famous curves in a tiny triangle top paired with dangerously low-rise bottoms. The reality star wore her dark locks in loose waves and completed the look with her signature, full-face makeup.

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Kim Kardashian Showed Off Latest SKIMS Drop

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian's hourglass figure was front and center.

In another sultry shot, the SKIMS owner put her sculpted stomach on full display as she leaned on a nearby sink while staring at the camera. The mother-of-four also posed in a bright pink scoop-neck bikini, which showed off racy cleavage. The bottoms featured fuller coverage and rope drawstrings on the side as a flirty finishing touch.

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Fans Reacted to Kim Kardashian's Thirst Trap

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian changed into a highlighter pink bikini in a sultry second look.

Fans flooded the comments section to praise Kardashian's stunning figure. "Keep building your empire! A lot of people see your beauty, but I see your business savviness!" one user said, while another wrote, "She's still got it! Kim, you look amazing!" Others pointed out what a "lucky man" her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, is. "These were probably meant for Lewis huh?" joked one fan, while a second added, "I couldn't be more jealous of Lewis Hamilton." The Hulu personality and F1 driver, 41, first sparked dating rumors in February after being spotted overseas on a "romantic meetup," a source confirmed to People at the time. The outlet claimed the pair flew into the United Kingdom on a private jet and stayed at a luxury hotel in the English countryside before continuing to Paris, France.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Heats Up

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their social media debut in June.