Kim Kardashian Gives Rare Update on Dating Life After Kanye West Divorce: 'I’m Totally Content'

Article continues below advertisement

Fourth time's the charm? During the Wednesday, October 15, episode of "Call Her Daddy," Kim Kardashian gave a rare update on where she stands with dating — three husbands later. The reality star, 44, is not closed off to romance, but she does have a few rules this time around.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Kim Kardashian guest-starred on 'Call Her Daddy.'

When she decides to put herself back on the market, rappers and athletes are off the table. "I think we're going like lawyers and like longevity scientists that can gimme all their secrets," the SKIMS founder quipped. She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 and Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. She shares four children with the rapper: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Call Her Daddy Kim Kardashian has been married three times.

Kim has been single "for a while" and is "totally content" with being alone. This is the longest period of time she has been single, and she's "totally good with that." "I have my kids to raise. I have a life that requires a lot of my attention, and my kids just really need me right now," the mom-of-four explained. "I’m there 24/7, you know? I don't know how I would fit something else in. So I'm just not looking, and it would have to be someone super special for me to...I've had all my fun, I've had all my phases. So now, I just have to be with my babies."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were previously married.

That said, she admitted she will "totally" get back to dating at some point. "It doesn't matter when, but you'll get there. You're the most, probably one of the most famous women in the world," podcast host Alex Cooper said. Kim typically gets set up on a date through friends. The fashionista feels she's "really approachable" and doesn't think her "person" would be intimidated by her. "I was wondering if it would be unattractive to you if someone's a little nervous. You want someone that's confident?" Alex inquired. "Confident, but it's okay if they're nervous, too. But they shouldn't be," the Kardashians star clarified.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids.